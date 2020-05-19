Man arrested after €117,000 worth of cocaine seized in Clondalkin

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of €117,000 worth of cocaine from a van in Clondalkin.

Gardaí discovered around 1.7kg of cocaine after stopping a vehicle on the outer ring road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at about 6pm on Monday.

They searched the van under Section 23 of the misuse of drugs act 1977/84 and discovered the haul of drugs.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda station where he is detained under section 2 of the criminal justice (drug trafficking) act 1996.