England captain Alex Matthews ready for ‘brilliant battle’ against France

Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final: France v England, Ashton Gate, Bristol, Saturday, 3.30pm – Live on TG4 and BBC1

Alex Matthews insists England are determined to show their killer instinct against France in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final at Ashton Gate.

The Red Roses are “ready for a fight” according to their forwards coach Louis Deacon, and their two most recent Twickenham collisions with their Six Nations rivals show why that means playing until the final whistle.

On both occasions England built commanding leads only to crumble when France staged electric comebacks, triumphing 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025 but each time saved by the final whistle.

A 16-Test winning run in the fixture dating back to 2018 is evidence of their mastery over Les Bleus, but the near misses have been referenced by head coach John Mitchell as they target a place in next Saturday’s final at Twickenham.

“It’s something we have addressed,” said Matthews, England’s veteran number eight and 2014 World Cup winner.

“We spoke to Mitch about how we had put a ceiling on how we play, but actually if the game plan is working then don’t take the foot off, just keep going. Don’t get bored with what is going well. It’s definitely something we have addressed.

“France are a very physical and emotional team. It’s just always such a brilliant battle and that why I love playing them, whether that’s first cap or 50th cap.

“It’s these games you thrive off and you do all of that hard work to play in. You want those battles, you want to be beaten up in those little moments.”

France are aiming to draw strength from adversity after key forwards Axelle Berthoumieu and Manae Feleu were banned for biting and a dangerous tackle respectively against Ireland last Sunday, while losing outhalf Lina Queyroi to concussion is also a blow.

England are strong favourites to register a record-extending 32nd successive victory, but Deacon insists they must be patient.

“It’s going to take a while. It’ll take probably 80 minutes and we’ll have to win the game more than once,” Deacon said.

“The French will be ready for it and we’re prepared for the game to go down to the wire. We are ready to fight, we are ready to hunt them down.”

France suffered yet another blow on the eve of the last four showdown when wing Joanna Grisez was ruled out by a hamstring injury, resulting in Kelly Arbey being given the number 14 jersey.

“Of course we’re not favourites in this match. The stats are on England’s side,” co-head coach Gaelle Mignot said.

“We’re very clear in our minds – we’re the underdogs but we’ve got the character to show we’re in this semi-final for a reason. We’ve got the tools. Our aim is to throw a bit of sand in England’s machine.

“They’re the best team in the world, no doubt. But if we want to win this tournament, we’ll have to beat them at some point.”

FRANCE: Morgan Bourgeois; Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager (capt); Carla Arbez, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Yllana Brosseau, Agathe Gerin, Rose Bernadou; Hina Ikahehegi, Madoussou Fall Raclo; Charlotte Escudero, Lea Champon, Teani Feleu.

Replacements: Elisa Riffonneau, Annaele Deshayes, Assia Khalfaoui, Taina Maka, Seraphine Okemba, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Tuy, Kelly Arbez.

ENGLAND: Ellie Kildunne; Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach; Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir; Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward; Zoe Aldcroft (capt), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Helena Rowland.