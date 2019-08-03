Cannabis worth €400,000 found in abandoned van on the M3

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €400,000 were discovered in an abandoned van in Co Meath on Saturday morning.

In excess of 500 plants were found by gardaí in the van on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am.

The van, a white Renault, was located parked in the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the motorway between J7 Skryne and J6 Dunshaughlin.

No arrests have been made to date and Garda enquires are ongoing. The van has since been removed for technical and forensic examinations.

Gardaí said the cannabis plants have an estimated street value of €400,000, pending analysis.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward. They are particularly appealing to motorists who may travelled along the route to review any dash-cam footage recorded and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

An Garda Síochána said further updates will follow.