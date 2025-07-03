Courts

Conor McGregor appeal: Court to ask DPP to consider possible perjury concerning fresh evidence

Mixed martial arts fighter has appealed civil jury finding in favour of Nikita Hand

The Court of Appeal is referring material concerning fresh evidence filed on behalf of Conor McGregor to the DPP for consideration of possible perjury. Photograph: Alan Betson
The Court of Appeal is referring material concerning fresh evidence filed on behalf of Conor McGregor to the DPP for consideration of possible perjury. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mary Carolan
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 06:00

The Court of Appeal is referring to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), material concerning fresh evidence filed on behalf of Conor McGregor, for consideration of possible perjury.

The mixed martial arts fighter’s lawyers this week withdrew an application to admit fresh evidence for his appeal against a High Court civil jury finding in favour of Nikita Hand. Ms Hand had sued him over allegedly raping her in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th, 2018.

In sworn evidence, Samantha O’Reilly, a neighbour of Ms Hand’s in late 2018, claimed that, from her home, she witnessed a physical altercation between Ms Hand and her then partner Stephen Redmond in their home on the night of December 9th/10th, 2018.

Mr McGregor claimed this and other evidence bolstered his denial of responsibility for bruising on the body of Ms Hand noted by a doctor on December 10th, 2018. Ms Hand described the evidence as “lies” and said Mr Redmond never assaulted her during their relationship.

READ MORE

The three-judge appeal court reserved judgment on Wednesday on Mr McGregor’s appeal over the civil jury finding he assaulted Ms Hand in the hotel, for which it awarded her €250,000 damages. Mr McGregor denied raping Ms Hand and claimed they had consensual and “vigorous” sex.

Ms Hand’s senior counsel, John Gordon, asked the court to refer the fresh evidence matter to the DPP for consideration of possible perjury, including possible inducement by Mr McGregor of perjury.

After considering material in chambers, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said the court intended to refer the matter to the DPP and would inform the parties what materials would be forwarded.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times