Conor McGregor appeal: Court to ask DPP to consider possible perjury concerning fresh evidence

The Court of Appeal is referring to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), material concerning fresh evidence filed on behalf of Conor McGregor, for consideration of possible perjury.

The mixed martial arts fighter’s lawyers this week withdrew an application to admit fresh evidence for his appeal against a High Court civil jury finding in favour of Nikita Hand. Ms Hand had sued him over allegedly raping her in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th, 2018.

In sworn evidence, Samantha O’Reilly, a neighbour of Ms Hand’s in late 2018, claimed that, from her home, she witnessed a physical altercation between Ms Hand and her then partner Stephen Redmond in their home on the night of December 9th/10th, 2018.

Mr McGregor claimed this and other evidence bolstered his denial of responsibility for bruising on the body of Ms Hand noted by a doctor on December 10th, 2018. Ms Hand described the evidence as “lies” and said Mr Redmond never assaulted her during their relationship.

The three-judge appeal court reserved judgment on Wednesday on Mr McGregor’s appeal over the civil jury finding he assaulted Ms Hand in the hotel, for which it awarded her €250,000 damages. Mr McGregor denied raping Ms Hand and claimed they had consensual and “vigorous” sex.

Ms Hand’s senior counsel, John Gordon, asked the court to refer the fresh evidence matter to the DPP for consideration of possible perjury, including possible inducement by Mr McGregor of perjury.

After considering material in chambers, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said the court intended to refer the matter to the DPP and would inform the parties what materials would be forwarded.