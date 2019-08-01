Two in custody after garda hit by car in Dublin city centre

Two men are in custody after a garda was hit and dragged by a car in Dublin City Centre on Wednesday night.

Gardaí attempted to stop a car containing two suspects on Cuffe Street, beside St Stephens Green just before midnight. The car sped off and gardaí pursued it through the city centre.

They approached the car when it crashed on St Luke’s Avenue in Dublin 8. One of the gardaí attempted to make an arrest but the car reversed, hitting him and dragging him for a considerable distance.

A listener says this happened on Dublin’s Cork Street last night. Hope the poor Garda being dragged along by the car is ok. ⁦@GardaTraffic⁩ ⁦@DubFireBrigade⁩ ⁦@rteliveline⁩ 1850715815 pic.twitter.com/3PfWt4uhtE — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) August 1, 2019

Footage taken by a bystander shows the garda hanging out the passenger window as the car reverses at speed while being chased by three more members.

The garda escaped with minor injuries. The car sped off again and the chase continued.

The suspects, one in aged in his late 20s, the other in his early 30s, were captured a short time later with the assistance of the Garda helicopter.

The men were found with a small quantity of drugs and drugs paraphernalia including ecstasy tablets and MDMA, a garda spokeswoman said.

The garda was taken to St James Hospital for treatment and has since been released. The men remain in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.