Device found in Santry identified as a pipe bomb

The army bomb disposal team was called to a home in Santry on Thursday morning after a pipe bomb was discovered in the driveway.

Gardaí also attended the scene at Shanliss Walk, Santry in Dublin 9 after the residents of the house became concerned upon discovering a metal pipe outside the building.

Gardaí evacuated the area and members of the army bomb disposal team arrived at the scene at 10.10am.

The area was cordoned off while the improvised explosive device (IED) was examined and made safe, according a to a statement from the Irish Defence Forces.

The device was removed to Cathal Brugha Army Barracks for further examination and the bomb disposal team left the area at 12.10pm. Gardaí confirmed on Friday morning it was a pipe bomb.

The Defence Forces has reminded members of the public that should they encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they must maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.