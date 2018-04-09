Callinan told TD that whistleblower McCabe ‘fiddles with kids’

Former garda commissioner Martin Callinan referred to whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe as a someone who “fiddles with kids”, after he gave evidence to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about penalty points abuses on January 23rd, 2014, the Charleton tribunal has heard.

The Tribunal is examining allegations that senior gardaí were smearing whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to politicians, journalists and others.

Former PAC chairman John McGuinness TD said after the Oireachtas committee hearings, Mr Callinan told a story about an incident with a horseback rider on Grafton Street where former garda John Wilson “pulled the knacker off the horse” then rode the horse himself to a garda barracks.

Mr McGuinness said the commissioner continued by saying “And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kinds of fucking headbangers I’m dealing with”.

Mr McGuinness said the conversation “was a conversation meant for my ears,not a conversation that I entered directly into”.

Mr McGuinness said he listened to what the commissioner had to say, and left without making any comment. “I believed that the story was being recounted for my benefit,” he said.

Tribunal barrister Pat Marrinan SC put it to the witness that Mr Callinan denied the conversation had happened.

“I just took the bible in my hand, and my account of what was said is true,” Mr McGuinness said.

He said before PAC hearings into the penalty points issue, he met with Sgt McCabe, and received boxes of evidence from him.

Mr McGuinness said there was “quite an amount of rumour about Maurice McCabe to the effect that he would not be trusted” in Leinster House.

There were rumours that Sgt McCabe “was involved in sexual abuse and that he was a paedophile”.

Mr McGuinness said he ignored what was being said, as his role was to examine the penalty points issue.

“There was a deliberate attempt being made to insist that he was not a credible individual that should be listened to,” Mr McGuinness said.

He said he asked Sgt McCabe directly about the rumours, and was assured that they were not true. And he found Sgt McCabe to be an honest individual determined to do the right thing, and “extremely proud of the uniform he wore”.

“I think he was extremely upset and disappointed. He was setting out to do the right thing and these rumours were deliberate efforts being made by forces to ensure that his character would be damaged,” Mr McGuinness said.

Anonymised

The evidence he received from Sgt McCabe was examined by a legal team in the Oireachtas, and anonymised.

The tribunal heard garda commissioner Martin Callinan wrote to the Oireachtas committee, concerned that the disclosure of files to the committee was unauthorised, and citing data protection concerns. The commissioner demanded the return of penalty points files.

The committee in response said they had received legal advice that data protection issues did not apply, and the documents were lawfully before the committee.

Asked about Mr Callinan’s comments at the committee hearing of January 23rd, 2014 that whistleblowers were “disgusting”, Mr McGuinness said: “I’m taking from it that he’s referring to the manner in which they were going about their business as disgusting.”

Mr McGuinness said that the commissioner said there were procedures for gardaí to bring concerns to management,but “The reason the Public Accounts Committee pursued this was because it was obvious that the processes spoken of by Commissioner Callinan had failed miserably.”

“Sgt McCabe turned to the Oireachtas for redress. John Wilson turned to the Oireachtas for redress. And there were others who turned to the Oireachtas for redress,” Mr McGuinness said.

The day after Mr Callinan gave evidence to the committee, Mr McGuinness said he received a message while in Leinster House that Mr Callinan would like to meet him.

They arranged to meet in the Bewley’s Hotel at Newlands Cross, which was on Mr McGuinness’s way home. Mr McGuinness said he presumed it was about the work of the committee.

“I wasn’t aware of what he was going to say to me but I was certainly going to meet with him,” he said. “When you get a call from the Garda Commissioner, you’re not inclined to say no.”

He said he expected to meet in the hotel, but when he arrived in the car park, Mr Callinan approached the passenger side of his car and got in.

Mr Callinan told the TD there was evidence Sgt McCabe had sexually abused his family, and was not to be trusted.

Investigation

The TD also said he was told there was a file and action would be taken against Sgt McCabe.

Mr McGuinness said he believed from this that there was an investigation ongoing in relation to the allegations and that they were at an advanced stage.

“I took from it that Sgt McCabe would be charged with something or other,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said he was deeply worried by what he was told, and worried that the public accounts committee would be brought into disrepute. He spent the weekend thinking about what he was told.

“The conclusion I arrived at was whatever sexual abuse was there to be accounted for, the Guards would obviously deal with it,” Mr McGuinness said. He said the committee had the evidence provided by Sgt McCabe, and would concentrate on the evidence. He said he believed Maurice McCabe.

Asked by the tribunal chairman why he was singled out by Mr Callinan, Mr McGuinness said he was the chair of the committee, and he was the one who had met with Sgt McCabe and received the box of evidence.

He said he did not share what he was told with other members of the committee as it would be repeating gossip. He did later inform Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of the meeting with the commissioner.

“I had to made a judgment call, and I’m glad I did, that I ignored the information from Commissioner Callinan,” Mr McGuinness said.

The tribunal said Mr Callinan in a statement said Mr McGuinness was already aware of the allegations against Sgt McCabe when they met, and that Mr McGuinness had raised the issues first.