Three arrests after burglary, car theft in Co Limerick

Three people have been arrested in Limerick in connection with a burglary and the theft of a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday.

Following the robbery in Castletroy gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Garryowen area which then took off at speed.

The vehicle was pursued and then came to a stop before the three attempted to flee on foot.

“Following a search of the area, the men were located and arrested,” a garda spokesman said.

The three males - a juvenile and two in their 20s - were taken to garda stations at Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road where they were held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One man has since appeared before Kilmallock Distrct Court charged in relation to the incident and the two others remain in custody.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Thor, an ongoing anti-burglary initiative that focuses on organised criminals who target rural areas and then flee along the State’s motorways.