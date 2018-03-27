Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin

The body of a Brazilian man who was reported missing in Dublin in early March has been found.

Caique Trindade De Oliveira (24) was last seen on Tuesday, March 6th, when he left his home in Clondalkin.

Mr De Oliveira, who had been working as a graphic designer in Sao Paulo, arrived in Ireland in mid-February on a study visa to learn English.

His body was recovered by the Garda Water Unit on Monday evening in Corkagh Park, Clondalkin. A postmortem is due to be carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr De Oliveira’s mother had travelled to Ireland after she was contacted by her son’s flatmate.

She received support from the Brazilian community in Dublin in searching for her son over recent weeks.