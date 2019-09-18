Bloody Sunday: case against Soldier F begins in Derry

The case of the British soldier accused of murder on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 has begun at the city’s courthouse.

Soldier F, a former member of the elite Parachute Regiment, is accused of murdering two civilians, William McKinney and Jim Wray, in the city on January 30th, 1972.

He also faces four charges of attempted murder in connection with Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell, who were injured on Bloody Sunday, as well as an additional charge of attempted murder against a person or persons unknown.

Thirteen people were killed when the regiment opened fire on anti-internment marchers in Derry’s Bogside. A fourteenth died later.

Soldier F was not in court for the brief committal hearing in the Magistrates Court in the city’s Bishop Street courthouse on Wednesday morning.

His legal representative confirmed that they intend to contest the committal. Under law, Soldier F is not required to be present when a committal is contested.

The district judge, Barney McElholm, adjourned the case until December 4th to allow the defence time to “fully consider the voluminous papers in the case”. He said this would also give time for the defence to ascertain what witnesses would be required, and for the PPS to establish their availability.

“All that I accept will take some time,” he said, “and it is important that this is all done with a degree of fairness to all concerned in the matter.”

Anonymity

Mr McElholm granted a defence application that Soldier F’s anonymity be kept in place, and instructed that his identity should not be disclosed by any means.

Relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday, as well as some of the wounded, were in court for the hearing.

Earlier, they gathered at the Bloody Sunday memorial in Derry’s Bogside before walking together towards the city’s courthouse.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced in March that it would prosecute Soldier F following an investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which was launched following the publication of the Saville Report in 2010.

The public inquiry, chaired by Lord Saville, found that all of those killed on Bloody Sunday were innocent victims, and that none had posed a threat when they were shot. The then British prime minister, David Cameron, apologised, and said their deaths were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

The PPS had considered charges against a total of 18 people, including 16 former soldiers and two alleged members of the Official IRA, but concluded that, with the exception of Soldier F, in all other cases “the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.”