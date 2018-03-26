Belfast rape trial: Jury can consider if memory lapses a ‘convenient excuse’

The jury in the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has been told it is entitled to consider if the men’s memory lapses are a “convenient excuse” to avoid explaining their behaviour.

Judge Patricia Smyth is giving a final address to the jury before it begins its deliberations, eight weeks on from the beginning of the trial began at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast.

She has been surmising the evidence in the case and instructing jurors on the points of law they must consider before coming to a verdict.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding are accused of raping the 19 year old Belfast student at the same time in Mr Jackson’s bedroom during a party. Their friend Blane McIlroy is accused of entering the room naked and asking the woman for sex.

A fourth man, Rory Harrison, is accused of covering up the alleged rape by misleading police and withholding information during the investigation.

Much of the defence case relates to what it says are failures in the police investigation. The men’s barristers have accused officers of failing to probe the woman’s evidence properly and failing to have her explain inconsistencies in her account.

This morning the judge instructed jurors that their function is “not to sit in judgment on the police officer’s competency or to punish them for perceived failures.”

She said jurors must judge the case on the evidence alone.

On the subject of alcohol intake, the judge said it would be “wrong” to assume that because the woman was drunk she was “looking for and willing to have sex.”

The woman told the trial during her evidence she had one and a half glasses of wine and three double vodkas during the night.

Addressing memory lapses on the part of the accused, Judge Smyth said jurors are entitled to consider “whether lapses of memory are genuine or a convenient excuse to avoid explaining their behaviour.”

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house.

Mr Olding (25), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Mr McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Mr Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

The judge will continue her charge this afternoon. The jury of eight men and three women is expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday.