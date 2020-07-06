Appeal continues for Jasmine Arshad missing from Ballaghaderreen

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for help in locating a 23-month-old girl who went missing from her home in Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon on Friday afternoon.

Jasmine Arshad, who is nearly two years old, was reported missing at 5.30pm on Friday, July 3rd. Gardaí believe the little girl is with her 38-year-old father Arshad Shiraz who also disappeared on Friday.

A statement from gardaí said the force was “satisfied” that Jasmine and Arshad had travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin using public transport at around 1.35pm on Friday. They arrived and disembarked in Dublin’s city centre at around 4.30pm, said the statement.

Arshad Shiraz

Gardaí are no longer aware of Jasmine or her father’s whereabouts and have appealed for anyone with information on the father and daughter to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They have also appealed to Arshad Shiraz, Jasmine’s father, to contact gardaí urgently.