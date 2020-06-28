Woman being treated in hospital after Ballymun shooting

A woman was being treated in hospital on Sunday after an incident in Ballymun, Dublin, where shots were fired at a house.

A man in his twenties, who was arrested and held under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, was being questioned in Ballymun Garda station in relation to the shooting, which happened in the Shangan Park area at about 2.30 in the afternoon.

It is understood the woman, who is believed to be in her fifties, suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, which may be linked to a local dispute.