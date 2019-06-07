Ana Kriégel ‘over the moon’ to meet boy accused of killing her, trial hears

Ana Kriégel was “over the moon” to meet the boy accused of killing and violently sexually assaulting her, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The trial of two boys accused of her murder has now reached its closing stages following almost six weeks of evidence

On Friday morning, prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC told the jury in his closing speech that the forensic evidence against the first accused, Boy A, is “overwhelming” while the account of the second accused, Boy B, was not credible.

The prosecution alleges that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Counsel said Ana “craved friendship”. This made her very vulnerable to someone who wanted to take advantage of it.

This was the reason the jury heard evidence of Ana’s loneliness at the beginning of the trial, Mr Grehan said.

Boy A knew Ana liked him because she had expressed an interest in him at the beginning of the school year. When Boy B called for her on May 14th on behalf of Boy A she was happy, counsel said.

“The source of the happiness was that he said (Boy A) wanted to see her. It must have seemed like all her dreams came true.”

Counsel said she “bounded” out of the house and did not even bring her blue headphones, which she brought everywhere.

Within minutes of leaving the house she was effectively never seen alive again. Mr Grehan said she was dead with about 45 minutes of leaving the house.

Mr Grehan replayed a large amount of CCTV evidence to the jury which he said contradicted the accounts given to gardaí by both accused.

Neither of the two boys accused of the murder of the 14-year-old schoolgirl have called evidence in their own defence.

Mr Grehan’s closing speech, which continueson Friday afternoon, will be followed by closing speeches by the defence on Monday.

This will be followed early next week by a lengthy address from Mr Justice Paul McDermott after which the jury of eight men and four women will be asked to begin deliberations.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.