Fans hail Taylor Swift’s new album at screening of Official Release Party of a Showgirl

David Ossman with father Dave and mother Lisa watched Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Katie Mellett

Once Taylor Swift announced the release of her new album, fan David Ossman, who is travelling around Ireland with his family from the US, knew he had to find somewhere that was showing the accompanying film.

“I got into Taylor around her Folklore album during the pandemic. I’m a pretty big fan,” he said.

Swift’s lyrics are what always stand out to him. “They’re so good,” he said.

For the Ossmans it was a family affair as David’s mother, Lisa, and father, Dave, also attended the movie.

So far, his favourite songs on Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on Friday at 5am, are Wood, Wi$h Li$t and Opalite.

Friday was a double whammy for Swifties across the world, as the singer not only released her new album, but also an 89-minute long movie titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

The movie offers fans an exclusive world premiere of the music video for new single, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot and how the album was made with reflections from the 35-year old pop sensation on her new release.

Swifties attend The Life of a Showgirl event in New York on Thursday. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/Getty

The Savoy Cinema on Dublin’s O’Connell Street is one of the 8,000 cinemas worldwide where Swift’s movie is being shown on limited release for three days, starting Friday.

Moviegoer Nicola O’Brien has been a Swiftie since 2007.

“She’s always stole my diary, I feel like every album just reflects my life. I always relate to her lyrics. It’s like she is speaking for us,” Ms O’Brien said.

She is inspiring the next generation of Swifties as she had had been listening to the album since 7am with her baby.

Isabel Segura, who has been a fan for more than 15 years, had to wait a little longer to listen to The Life of a Showgirl as she was flying back from Vietnam on Friday morning on an aeroplane that did not have wifi.

“As soon as I arrived, I listened to it before I went to sleep,” she said.

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl on Friday. Photograph: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/PA

“I love her songwriting, she is so goal-oriented. I think she is a good idol to have, an inspiring woman to follow.”

Justin, who did not wish to give his surname, had been up since 5am to listen to the new album, with his favourite song being Elizabeth Taylor.

“I think it’s one of her best albums,” he said.