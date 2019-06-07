Woman (60s) killed in Roscommon traffic collision

An elderly female pedestrian was knocked down and killed last night in Elphin, Co Roscommon.

The fatal traffic collision took place at about 8pm, at Kilmaryal, near the small rural town of Elphin.

The woman was in her 60s and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

The driver of the vehicle was a man in his 50s, who was not injured in the collision.

“The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place,” a Garda spokeswoman said.