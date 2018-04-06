Alcohol hidden in furniture seized by Revenue officers at Dublin port

Hundreds of litres of beer, wine and spirits which had been concealed in furniture were seized from a van arriving at Dublin Port on Friday morning.

In a routine operation Revenue officers at the port seized 203 litres of beer, 89 litres of wine and approximately 22 litres of spirits with a combined retail value of approximately €3,000.

The smuggled alcohol was discovered concealed in furniture, when officers stopped and searched a Latvian-registered van, which had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead. The driver, a man in his 50s was questioned.

The van was seized and later released on payment of a compromise penalty.

The seized alcohol represents a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €1,550, the Revenue said.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illicit alcohol or tobacco products, they can contact Revenue on our confidential phone number 1800 295 295,” it added.