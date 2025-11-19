Man accused of sex assault of girl (10) near Citywest ‘fit to be tried’

The accused appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Dublin last month is “fit to be tried” and could face more serious charges, a court has heard.

The accused (26), who cannot be identified due to the nature of the case, faced his fourth hearing on Wednesday morning.

He had the assistance of an interpreter when he appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

The man is accused of sexual assault of a female at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20th, 2025. The girl had been missing from care.

To date, he has not applied for bail and appeared via video link after the courtroom was cleared for the in-camera proceedings.

Psychiatric assessments had been ordered earlier, and Judge Mitchell said that he had been furnished with a doctor’s report indicating the man was fit to be tried.

Garda Sergeant Sinead Connolly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not issued directions yet. She also told the court that, “There are further serious offences under consideration, I will be submitting a file to the DPP in early course”.

The evidence was translated for the accused, who has yet to indicate a plea.

The sergeant sought a four-week adjournment.

The defence solicitor spoke to the accused, who consented to being remanded in continuing custody to appear again on December 17th.

The judge said that the DPP’s directions were necessary to decide if the accused would be tried in the District Court or be sent forward to the Circuit Court, and whether additional charges would be brought against him.

Judge Mitchell said the accused has been in custody for almost two months and noted the high-profile nature of the case, but said he expected progress on the next date.

Two weeks ago, the court heard that the investigation file was at a very advanced stage.

The defence must give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if they intend to move a bail application.

At his first hearing on October 21st, it emerged in evidence from Garda Sergeant Connolly that the man replied: “I have nothing to say” after he was charged.

The case triggered violent scenes in Citywest, Dublin, in the following days, resulting in more than 30 arrests, and gardaí getting injured, and a Garda vehicle was burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while a Garda investigation continues to identify others at the scene.