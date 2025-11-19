Courts

Man accused of sex assault of girl (10) near Citywest ‘fit to be tried’

The case triggered violent scenes in the following days, resulting in more than 30 arrests

The accused appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court
The accused appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court
Tom Tuite
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 12:122 MIN READ

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Dublin last month is “fit to be tried” and could face more serious charges, a court has heard.

The accused (26), who cannot be identified due to the nature of the case, faced his fourth hearing on Wednesday morning.

He had the assistance of an interpreter when he appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

The man is accused of sexual assault of a female at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20th, 2025. The girl had been missing from care.

READ MORE

Donald Trump the storyteller no longer has full control of the narrative

Ireland’s new fast casual food: 10 top dishes to grab and go

Eleven counties brace for snow and ice after warnings

Well wishes from all sides see Paschal Donohoe off from his time in the Dáil

To date, he has not applied for bail and appeared via video link after the courtroom was cleared for the in-camera proceedings.

Psychiatric assessments had been ordered earlier, and Judge Mitchell said that he had been furnished with a doctor’s report indicating the man was fit to be tried.

Garda Sergeant Sinead Connolly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not issued directions yet. She also told the court that, “There are further serious offences under consideration, I will be submitting a file to the DPP in early course”.

The evidence was translated for the accused, who has yet to indicate a plea.

The sergeant sought a four-week adjournment.

The defence solicitor spoke to the accused, who consented to being remanded in continuing custody to appear again on December 17th.

The judge said that the DPP’s directions were necessary to decide if the accused would be tried in the District Court or be sent forward to the Circuit Court, and whether additional charges would be brought against him.

Judge Mitchell said the accused has been in custody for almost two months and noted the high-profile nature of the case, but said he expected progress on the next date.

Two weeks ago, the court heard that the investigation file was at a very advanced stage.

The defence must give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if they intend to move a bail application.

At his first hearing on October 21st, it emerged in evidence from Garda Sergeant Connolly that the man replied: “I have nothing to say” after he was charged.

The case triggered violent scenes in Citywest, Dublin, in the following days, resulting in more than 30 arrests, and gardaí getting injured, and a Garda vehicle was burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while a Garda investigation continues to identify others at the scene.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter