Addicts injecting in subhuman conditions, senior Garda says

Heroin addicts were injecting in subhuman conditions and supervised injecting rooms would help bring that to an end and save lives, one of the most senior Garda officers in the State has said.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy, who is in charge of policing in Dublin, said he had recently been at a funeral where a mother was burying a third child following their death due to heroin addiction.

He said the Garda supported injecting facilities for addicts, or any other measure that saved lives.

Addressing a meeting of Dublin City Council on Tuesday he told councillors he accepted there was an issue about how the Garda would deal with those carrying heroin, which is illegal, to a State run facility specifically for injecting those drugs. The Garda would need to exercise discretion, he said.

Cllr Mannix Flynn said he was strongly opposed to the injecting rooms idea for Dublin.

“You may as well sit down and have a pow wow with the Kinahans and the Hutches because you’ll be getting into bed with them,” he said.

Mr Flynn added several members of his family had had addiction issues and some were “still active” addicts. And he strongly opposed injecting facilities, saying detox and rehabilitation facilities would be wiser.

The debate at the council took place after the HSE’s head of addiction services, Dr Eamon Keenan, said the HSE was introducing the injecting facility because it would save lives.

In February the HSE said Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI), the voluntary organisation that helps people with addiction and accommodation issues, was the preferred bidder to operate the country’s first medically supervised injecting facility.