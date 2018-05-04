Postmortem will establish if dead woman assaulted

Gardaí are seeking to establish whether a woman found dead at her home in Balbriggan, Dublin, on Friday was assaulted or suddenly fell ill.

Members of the force attended the scene in Tara Court at about 8.30pm on Friday, following an alert.

The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered at what is believed to be her home. The remains were kept overnight at the property, which was sealed off as specialist Garda officers carried out an inspection of the scene.

The body was taken to the city morgue at 10.30am for a postmortem examination.

A Garda source said detectives were seeking to establish whether the woman was assaulted or suddenly fell ill.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation, which is being run from Balbriggan Garda Station.