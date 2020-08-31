Irish Rail planning new Dart station between Bray and Shankill

Irish Rail is planning to open a new Dart station between those existing in Bray and Shankill at the southern end of the Dublin commuter line.

On Monday, it released details of its planning application at Woodbrook which, if successful, would be the 32nd station on the route, opening greater access to the line.

It is intended for the heart of the Woodbrook Strategic Housing Development which envisages a population of over 5,000 people.

Subject to planning permission and progress with the Woodbrook development, construction on the new amenity would commence in late 2021 and open in early 2023.

Under the DART+ Programme, infrastructural works including signalling and level crossings, together with new higher capacity trains being ordered, will mean more train users can be accommodated.

“This is a great example of how residential development and provision of public transport can be delivered in tandem, so that people moving to this area will have a frequent, reliable and sustainable alternative,” said Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA).