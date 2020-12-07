Eir complaints: ‘Words like fiasco and farce don’t come close’

We have two fresh nightmares before Christmas involving Eir. A reader called Tom wrote to us on behalf of his father, also Tom. Tom snr, we were told, “has been a very loyal Eir business account holder for many years”.

He recently retired “and as a way of saving some money for him, I suggested that he change to a residential account”, Tom jnr says. They cancelled the business account and ordered a new service from an Eir rep, “who was adamant” high-speed broadband could be provided at his Dublin 24 address.