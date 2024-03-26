Easter break 2024: 64 family-friendly things to do, places to go and restaurants to visit

The Easter break is here, and earlier than usual this year. Fear not though, because we have compiled a list of 64 different things to do and places to go, see or eat as a family, or for just the children, to keep everybody occupied during the holidays. We have even broken them down into categories so, if you are only interested in one type of thing, you can find it easily. Here we go.

Easter egg/treasure hunts

There are plenty of Easter egg hunts happening around the country. Photograph: iStock

Luggwoods Easter Eggstravaganza

Featuring a magical and colourful Easter spring trail, family members can meet the Luggwoods fairy tale characters and crack the code on an Easter puzzle. Families can also visit the mini petting farm and meet the Easter bunny, who will have chocolate Easter eggs for visitors.

Where: Luggwoods Events Ltd. The Lugg, Saggart, Dublin Co Dublin

Luggwoods Events Ltd. The Lugg, Saggart, Dublin Co Dublin When: Until April 1st

Until April 1st Cost: €14.50-19.50

€14.50-19.50 Contact: info@luggwoods.ie

Easter activities at Vandeleur Walled Garden

A range of fun-filled activities for all the family at Vandeleur Walled Garden & Visitor Centre this Easter, including an Easter trail, egg and spoon race, competitions, and more. The Easter bunny will also be making guest appearances throughout the week.

Where: Vandeleur Demesne, Killimer Road, Kilrush, Co Clare

Vandeleur Demesne, Killimer Road, Kilrush, Co Clare When: Until April 1st

Until April 1st Cost: €5-€7

€5-€7 Contact: enquiries@vandeleurwalledgarden.ie; (065) 905 1760

Easter egg hunts at Glendeer Pet Farm

Kids can go wild hunting for chocolate treasures that can be found around the farm over Easter weekend, and will also get the chance to meet the Easter bunny.

Where: Glendeer Pet Farm, Curryroe, Drum, Athlone, Co Roscommon

Glendeer Pet Farm, Curryroe, Drum, Athlone, Co Roscommon When: April 8th-10th

April 8th-10th Cost: €10

€10 Contact: info@glendeerpetfarm.ie; (090) 6437147

Family Easter egg hunt at Brigit’s Garden

Younger children can take part in a mini hunt and older children can enjoy the mighty hunt around the gardens. Follow the egg clues around the trail – solve the Easter-themed puzzle and go to the marquee to get your reward. Every child receives a chocolate nest with little eggs as a prize.

Where: Brigit’s Garden, Pollagh, Rosscahill, Galway

Brigit’s Garden, Pollagh, Rosscahill, Galway When: March 31st to April 1st

March 31st to April 1st Cost: €14

€14 Contact: (091) 550 905

Easter fun on the farm

Tour the Kildare farm, go on the virtual river rabbits, take a walk among the bunnies, counting as many as you can, take part in the Easter egg hunt, meet the Easter bunny, get a free chocolate Easter egg and sing and dance at the mad hatters tea party.

Where: Kildare Farm Foods, Rathmuck, Kildare, Co. Kildare R51 KX37

Kildare Farm Foods, Rathmuck, Kildare, Co. Kildare R51 KX37 When: March 25th-30th

March 25th-30th Cost: €13

€13 Contact: familyfun@kildarefarmfoods.com; +353 45 526774

Emerald Easter adventure

Emerald Park’s Easter egg hunt features a map and a day filled with exploration. Complete each question along the hunt and receive an Easter egg at the end.

Where: Emerald Park Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Emerald Park Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath When: March 30th-31st

March 30th-31st Cost: €43-€52 (standard park rates)

€43-€52 (standard park rates) Contact: 018351999

Cadbury Worldwide Hide

Cadbury are encouraging people to hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world for someone they love to find. Using Google Maps Street View, you can hide a virtual purple Easter egg on the digital map on their website. Write a clue for your loved on to help them find it, and using that, they can search for the egg, revisiting precious memories in the process.

When: Until April 1st

Until April 1st Where: Online at Cadbury Worldwide Hide

Online at Cadbury Worldwide Hide Cost: Free

Free Contact: worldwidehide.cadbury.ie

Easter egg hunts will provide a day of exploration and fun for little ones. Photograph: iStock

The National Heritage Park’s Easter egg hunt

Come along to have fun, follow the clues, bring your answers back and receive a yummy Easter egg. Easter egg hunt tickets include full access to the park.

Where: The Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford, Y35 X313

The Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford, Y35 X313 When: March 29th-30th

March 29th-30th Cost: €7

€7 Contact: bookings@irishheritage.ie; 053 91 20733

Easter Train Experience

Bring your family to explore the topsy-turvy world of Alice in Wonderland aboard the Amber Express, where you can meet Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dee, and even the Red Queen herself. Enjoy delicious treats and help the Easter bunny find his lost eggs in the egg hunt. Go to a tea party with Alice, explore the Easter Village and make friends with fluffy spring animals.

Where: Amber Springs Hotel, Wexford Road, Knockmullen, Gorey, Co Wexford, Y25 FY07

Amber Springs Hotel, Wexford Road, Knockmullen, Gorey, Co Wexford, Y25 FY07 When: March 22nd to April 6th

March 22nd to April 6th Cost: €10

€10 Contact: 53 948 4000; kids@amberspringshotel.ie

Easter Eggstravaganza 2024

A clue-based hunt with a first, second and third prize and little eggs for all who take part. There is no extra fee for the hunt or face painting, and there will be a special guest on Easter Sunday.

Where: Blackwater Open Farm, Ballynaclash, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Blackwater Open Farm, Ballynaclash, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford When: March 30th-31st

March 30th-31st Cost: €8.50

€8.50 Contact: 085 1227901 or 087 1303057; info@blackwateropenfarm.ie

Clonfert Pet Farm’s Easter Festival

Includes a fun fair, treasure hunt, kids entertainer and disco as well as the usual animals and farm activities. There is also a chocolate egg for all the kids upon completion of the treasure hunt.

Where: Clonfert Pet Farm, Maynooth South, Co Kildare

Clonfert Pet Farm, Maynooth South, Co Kildare When: Until March 31st

Until March 31st Cost: €10-€19.50

€10-€19.50 Contact: +35316016314; info@clonfertpetfarm.com

Nore Valley Park Easter egg hunt

Hunt far and wide around the farm for hidden eggs, and claim your sweets and chocolates as a reward. Tickets need to be booked online for all children taking part in the egg hunt (apart from campsite residents).

Where: Nore Valley Park, Annamult, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny

Nore Valley Park, Annamult, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny When: Until March 31st

Until March 31st Cost: €11.50-€15.50

€11.50-€15.50 Contact: 056 77 27229

Birr Castle’s Easter Quest

Collect a quest sheet and pencil from reception and head off on an Easter adventure. Follow the egg clues along the trail, unravel the Easter-themed puzzle and head back to reception to claim a treat. While there, see the 120 acres of gardens and parkland, the great telescope, science centre and the treehouse adventure playground.

Where: Birr Castle Demesne, Rosse Row, Birr, Co Offaly, R42 VO27

Birr Castle Demesne, Rosse Row, Birr, Co Offaly, R42 VO27 When: Until April 7th

Until April 7th Cost: €7-€12

€7-€12 Contact: +353 (0) 57 912 0336 or reception@birrcastle.com

Easter event at Belvedere House, Gardens and Park

Children can follow the outdoor trail to complete a question sheet and enjoy some fun activities on the way. Stop and meet the cute animals at the mobile petting farm. Then finish the trail and meet the Easter bunny to collect goodies and an egg.

Where: Belvedere House, Gardens and Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, N91 EF80

Belvedere House, Gardens and Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, N91 EF80 When: March 31st and April 1st

March 31st and April 1st Cost: €6.50-€12

€6.50-€12 Contact: +353 (0) 44 933 8960 or info@belvedere-house.ie

Family Easter trail at Johnstown Castle

Go around the museum and gardens on the Easter trail, you may even bump into the Easter bunny. Hunt for clues, find out the bunny’s identity and claim a prize.

Where: Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens, Co Wexford, Y35 HP22

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens, Co Wexford, Y35 HP22 When: Until April 7th

Until April 7th Cost: €5.50-€10

€5.50-€10 Contact: info@johnstowncastle.ie or +353 (0) 53 9184671

Fota House

Join Fota House for their annual Easter egg trail through the gardens where you can meet characters from The Wizard of Oz and maybe even the Easter bunny.

Where: Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, T45 Y642.

Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, T45 Y642. When: March 30th to April 1st

March 30th to April 1st Cost: €10.00

€10.00 Contact: events@fotahouse.com

The Easter Express

About a 20-minute drive from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, is a family adventure at Oakfield Park. Each day from March 29th until April 1st, a small open air train – otherwise known as the Easter Eggspress – will take families through the magical forest to the home of the Queen of Hearts where you will get your map and instructions to track down the Easter bunny in the spacious green gardens, and there just might be a treat for children lucky enough to track the bunny down. Families can enjoy face painting, games and a disco along the way.

Where: Oakfield Demesne, Raphoe, Co Donegal, F93 XY1R

Oakfield Demesne, Raphoe, Co Donegal, F93 XY1R When: March 29th to April 1st

March 29th to April 1st Cost: €62.45-€83.45 (for compartments for up to four-six people)

€62.45-€83.45 (for compartments for up to four-six people) Contact: gardens@oakfieldpark.com or 074 9173922

Cork City Gaol Easter bunny Trail

Fun for all the family here, even though you are in a jail. When you think about it, a prison is the perfect place to play hide and seek with Easter bunnies that have been cunningly hidden all across this fascinating facility. Find them all and you win a prize.

Where: Cork City Gaol, Sunday’s Well, Cork

Cork City Gaol, Sunday’s Well, Cork When: March 30th to April 5th

March 30th to April 5th Cost: Children €7, adults €11

Children €7, adults €11 Contact: 021-4305022

Easter at Stonehall Visitor Farm and Wildlife Park

Take part in a bunny trail hunt and meet the Easter bunny, along with a few more surprises.

Where: Stonehall Visitor Farm, Curraghchase, Co Limerick

Stonehall Visitor Farm, Curraghchase, Co Limerick When: March 30th to April 1st

March 30th to April 1st Cost: €10

€10 Contact: 061-393940

Easter themed days out

Easter eggscapades are in no shortage across the country this midterm break. Photograph: Anastasia Babkina/iStock

Easter on the Rathwood Express

Join Fiona the fairy and Thomas Toffee to help rescue Hop the bunny from the nasty Sirius Chocolayte in this magical Easter eggstravaganza – a fun interactive show with the latest pop music and comedy for the entire family. The show is followed by an egg hunt in the amazing maze and a special meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny. A fun filled ride on the Rathwood Express through the magical forest with surprises along the way, featuring a musical show and each child receives a handmade chocolate egg.

Where: Rathwood, Rath, Tullow, Carlow

Rathwood, Rath, Tullow, Carlow When: Until April 1st

Until April 1st Cost: €8.95-€18.95

€8.95-€18.95 Contact: events@rathwood.com

Easter Eggscapade

A brand new event from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for kids to celebrate Easter in style. It has an Alice in Wonderland theme with costume characters like the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and a girl called Alice helping to turn Blackrock Park into a curious world. The event also features an Easter egg trail, a bouncy castle, teacup carousel and a hatwalk fashion show where children can show off the Easter bonnet or mad hat they can make with materials provided on the day.

Where: Blackrock Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Blackrock Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin When: March 30th, 1-5pm

March 30th, 1-5pm Cost: Free

Free Contact: www.dlrcoco.ie

Greenan Maze

Although slightly off the beaten track, Greenan Maze in Co Wicklow is worth the detour. Over the Easter holidays, there will be nature treasure hunts, nature trails, fairy tree walks for toddlers and special times to feed the animals.

Where: Ballinanty, Greenan, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Ballinanty, Greenan, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow When: Until April 7th

Until April 7th Cost: €8.50

€8.50 Contact: contact@greenanmaze.com or 0404 460 00

Slieve Aughty Centre’s Spring Festival

Take a short walk to the enchanted Forest and see if you can spot some fairy folk. Find out who else lives in the forest following the Who Am I? animal cards. Visit Winnie, the pot belly pig, and take a ride on a friendly horse or pony (included in the entry fee). With more than 2,000 acres of Coillte forest beside the centre, longer walks and cycling routes are possible for the more adventurous. Why not hire a donkey and have a picnic by the river?

Where: Slieve Aughty Centre

Slieve Aughty Centre When: Until April 7th

Until April 7th Cost: €12.50

€12.50 Contact: +353 (090) 974 5246; info@slieveaughtycentre.com

Family drop-in workshop

Join artist Sarah Edmondson at the National Gallery of Ireland for a special Easter Sunday creative workshop inspired by artwork in the gallery’s collection in the Shaw Room.

Where: National Gallery of Ireland, Merrion Square West, Dublin 2

National Gallery of Ireland, Merrion Square West, Dublin 2 When: March 31st

March 31st Cost: Free

Free Contact: +353 1 661 5133

Easter at Wells House and Gardens

A range of Easter activities are available here, with an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday in the fairy woodland. Over Easter weekend there will be glitter tattoos, a petting zoo, and a special event for the little ones with some of their favourite childhood story characters and nursery rhymes. A fairy godmother will also be there to grant wishes and the experience concludes with a train ride on the Wells Express.

Where: Wells House and Gardens Ballyedmond, Gorey, Co Wexford

Wells House and Gardens Ballyedmond, Gorey, Co Wexford When: March 30th to April 1st

March 30th to April 1st Cost: €5-€9

€5-€9 Contact: info@wellshouse.ie; 0539186737

Great days out

The Cú Chulainn roller coaster at Emerald Park, Co Meath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Dino Roar at Emerald Park

Budding dino-enthusiasts can take part in Emerald Park’s interactive dinosaur meet-and-greet event. Embark on a Jurassic adventure and meet a range of prehistoric friends along the way. Chat with expert rangers and ask them for your favourite dino species.

Where: Emerald Park Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Emerald Park Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath When: Until March 29th

Until March 29th Cost: €43-€52 (standard park rates)

€43-€52 (standard park rates) Contact: 018351999

Teidí Tours

Young GAA fans will get the chance to make their own sports bear followed by a guided tour of Croke Park. Children will get to go to the teidí making workshop in Cú Chulainn’s den where they can select the teidí skin, stuff the teidí, find a heart, name the bear and get a “bearth” cert. Then, they can dress the teidí in its own GAA Museum training kit before going on a guided tour of Croke Park where you can visit the dressingrooms and walk pitch side.

Where: Croke Park, Dublin 3, D03 P6K7

Croke Park, Dublin 3, D03 P6K7 When: March 26th-29th

March 26th-29th Cost: €8-€30

€8-€30 Contact: 0035318192300

Westport House

From interactive gaming to guided tours, swan pedalos and more, there is something for to enjoy here. Go to the interactive gaming zone, where you can become the joystick and dive into life-size video games, do a guided tour of the 300-year-old historical home, take a journey on the road train and Westport Express train, play disc golf, or take part in the Easter trail.

Where: Westport House, Westport, Co Mayo

Westport House, Westport, Co Mayo When: March 31st (Easter trail)

March 31st (Easter trail) Cost: From €7

From €7 Contact: +353 (0) 98 27766; info@westporthouse.ie

Fota Wildlife Park

For the two-week break, the education department will be giving wildlife talks in the park on different animals that live there. The park has also recommenced its feeding times – which will run until October – just in time for the Easter break, so families can see the penguins, cheetahs, lion-tailed macaques, spiders, drills, red pandas and the seals all being fed during their visit.

Where: Fota Wildlife Park, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, T45CD93

Fota Wildlife Park, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, T45CD93 When: Until April 7th

Until April 7th Cost: €13.10-€18.90

€13.10-€18.90 Contact: info@fotawildlife.ie

Wildlands features Zip ‘n’ Trek, fun walls, net adventures and more

Wildlands

Whether you want to relax or go on an adventure, or feel like trying something new, there is loads to do at Wildlands, including challenge rooms and a ninja course that can be completed as a family. The park also features Zip ‘n’ Trek, fun walls, cloud climb combo, off-road adventures, net adventures, disc golf, archery, bushcraft, mini diggers, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and more.

Where: Wildlands, Ballyquirke, Moycullen, Galway, H91 WYV2

Wildlands, Ballyquirke, Moycullen, Galway, H91 WYV2 When: Every day

Every day Cost: Varies per activity

Varies per activity Contact: 091 868900; info@wildlands.ie

The Adventures of Pinocchio

Dive into the classic story of the world’s most famous wooden boy with a visit to a gallery of displays exploring the illustrated novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Visitors can also take part in a creative visual art workshop, where children can try their hand at their own illustrations inspired by the story.

Where: The Ark, 11a Eustace St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

The Ark, 11a Eustace St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 When: Until April 21st (gallery); March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th (Workshop)

Until April 21st (gallery); March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th (Workshop) Cost: Gallery – free; Workshop – €12.50

Gallery – free; Workshop – €12.50 Contact: boxoffice@ark.ie or +353 (0) 1 670 7788

Go to the races

Fairyhouse Racecourse in Co Meath will have its traditional three-day race meet from March 30th until April 1st. Easter Sunday is family day with lots of free entertainment for children, as well as Easter bonnet competitions. The Irish Grand National takes place on Easter Monday. See fairyhouse.ie for more information.

The Cork Racecourse at Mallow, Co Cork is holding its Racing Home for Easter Festival, also from March 30th until April 1st. Easter Monday is a family day with plenty of children’s activities, including puppet shows, magic shows, a reptile petting zoo and face painting. Children under 14 have free entry with an adult. See corkracecourse.ie for more information.

Outdoor activities

The Great Western Greenway runs from Westport to Achill and is used by 250,000 people every year

Cycle a greenway

As more and more greenway routes are planned around the country, the Great Western Greenway remains one of the most popular. The 44km-route goes from Westport to Achill Island and passes through the picturesque villages of Newport and Mulranny as well as long stretches across open countryside. See greenway.ie for more information.

Equally as picturesque and arguably easier to complete (because it is mainly flat), the Waterford to Dungarvan Greenway attracts both walkers and cyclists. The Waterford Greenway (also known as Deise Greenway) follows a route along a former railway track for 46km and, like the Great Western Greenway, can be completed in one day. Bike hire can be organised. See discoverireland.ie and greenwaysireland.org for more information.

Shannon Blueway

If you are more comfortable on water than on land, Ireland’s blueways might be your cup of tea. On the river Shannon, there are eight different sections of the designated blueway with opportunities to kayak, paddle-board, canoe and windsurf on the various lakes. From Drumshanbo right down to Lough Ree power station, there is plenty of spots to rent some kit to traverse the river. If you would rather stay dry, bike trails straddle the river and on a nice day, there is nothing like it. See bluewaysireland.org for more information.

Easter Camps

Surfdock Easter Camp has a mix of exciting activities

Surfdock Easter Camp

Dublin’s most exciting watersports camp for children and teenagers aged eight to 16 years, allowing them to try their hand at a mix of exciting activities. Whether your child has lots of water sports experience or none, as long as they can swim and are comfortable in the water, the qualified instructors will help them learn new skills and spend time on the water with friends.

Where: Surfdock Watersports, Grand Canal Dock, Ringsend, Dublin, D04 T970

Surfdock Watersports, Grand Canal Dock, Ringsend, Dublin, D04 T970 When: April 2nd-5th

April 2nd-5th Cost: €148

€148 Contact: +353 1 668 3945; shop@surfdock.com

High 5 Sports Easter camps

A multi-sports activity camp for school-aged children.

Where: Mount Merrion Community Centre, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

Mount Merrion Community Centre, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin When: March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th

March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th Cost: €95

€95 Contact: 0834260070; anna@high5sports.iehere

Junior Einsteins Science Club Easter camps

Bringing Stem to young children in a fun-filled, high energy way, nurturing children’s natural curiosity and creativity and encouraging them to use their imaginations, make a mess, explore and discover.

Where: Various locations across Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath, and Meath

Various locations across Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath, and Meath When: Until April 1st

Until April 1st Cost: Dependent on what camp you choose

Dependent on what camp you choose Contact: welcome@junioreinsteinsscienceclub.com

Donegal Equestrian Centre Easter Camp caters for beginners and experienced child riders

Donegal Equestrian Centre Easter camps

Designed to give children hands-on experience in pony care and riding. They will be taught basic riding skills in the arena and will be taken for walks along the country lane, with further training available for the experienced child rider.

Where: Finner Rd, Finner, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Finner Rd, Finner, Bundoran, Co Donegal When: March 25th to April 5th

March 25th to April 5th Cost: €60-€255

€60-€255 Contact: 0719841977

Pinehill Studios Easter camps

Activities include obstacle courses, fancy dress, dance, arts and crafts and so much more, with a little showcase to end the week for parents to see what the children got up to. Organisers say children will leave happy and exhausted with new friends and a sense of accomplishment, boosting their confidence for mixing with other like-minded, energetic individuals.

Where: Pinehill Studios, 26A Pinehill Industrial Estate, Mountain Top, Letterkenny Co Donegal

Pinehill Studios, 26A Pinehill Industrial Estate, Mountain Top, Letterkenny Co Donegal When: March 25th-27th

March 25th-27th Cost: €80

€80 Contact: 0867900554

Starcamp Easter camps

Open to children aged 4-12, whether they are the shy and less confident type or those born for the stage. Offering all things performance, fun and games, magic, characters, treasure trails and egg hunts.

Where: Various locations countrywide

Various locations countrywide When: March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th

March 25th-28th and April 2nd-5th Cost: €95

€95 Contact: info@starcamp.ie; or +353214377900

Gaiety School Easter camps

The acting school are offering a range of camps including: film-making for teens; Harry Potter make a movie; Matilda musical theatre; musical theatre greatest hits; and a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory camp too.

Where: Gaiety School of Acting, Essex Street West, Temple Bar, Dublin, D08 T2V0

Gaiety School of Acting, Essex Street West, Temple Bar, Dublin, D08 T2V0 When: March 25th-29th

March 25th-29th Cost: €210-€215

€210-€215 Contact: +353 (1) 679 9277; info@gaietyschool.com

Zero Gravity Skate Park caters for beginners in the world of skateboarding. Photograph: iStock

Zero Gravity Skate Park

Catering to the beginners in the world of skateboarding, scooter riding and rollerblading. Offering a fun and engaging environment for children to learn and develop their skills in a variety of action sports. Children will also get the chance to tie dye a T-shirt and attend a roller disco on the last day of the camp.

Where: Zero Gravity Skate Park, The Back Ave, Cleveragh, Sligo

Zero Gravity Skate Park, The Back Ave, Cleveragh, Sligo When: April 1st-5th

April 1st-5th Cost: €140

€140 Contact: hello@zerogravityshop.ie; +353 (0) 86 160 1220

Inspireland Art camps

Bringing together some of Ireland’s most talented artists to mentor and nurture the creativity of children and teens in a vividly creative experience. No two days are ever the same and students will get the chance to learn the basics of animation and comic art, claymation, video game concept art, craft bookmaking, mask making, character design, illustration, watercolours, print and mixed media.

Where: Clasac, Alfie Byrne Rod, Clontarf, Dublin 3; and IADT, Kill Ave, Woodpark, Dublin, A96 KH79

Clasac, Alfie Byrne Rod, Clontarf, Dublin 3; and IADT, Kill Ave, Woodpark, Dublin, A96 KH79 When: March 15th-28th and April 2nd-5th

March 15th-28th and April 2nd-5th Cost: €120-€130

€120-€130 Contact: info@inspireland.ie; +353 (0) 83 3278083

Searsol Computer Camps

Offering innovative and engaging tech programmes for children that focus on coding, game design and digital skills with a hands-on approach, fostering creativity and problem-solving. Tailored for various age groups.

Where: St Kevin’s Community School, Fonthill Road, Lucan, Dublin

St Kevin’s Community School, Fonthill Road, Lucan, Dublin When: March 25th-29th and April 2nd-4th

March 25th-29th and April 2nd-4th Cost: €80

€80 Contact: info@searsol.com

Easter Dance Camp

A hip hop dance camp with arts and crafts, choreography, dance games and a performance on the last day.

Where: St Sylvester Church, Malahide, K36HR63

St Sylvester Church, Malahide, K36HR63 When: March 25th-29th

March 25th-29th Cost: €140

€140 Contact: catchdanceacademy@gmail.com; 0896036308

The Little School’s Easter Camp

Including activities such as nature scavenger hunts, bug hunts, pond dipping, baking, outdoor games and of course, an Easter egg hunt. Campers will also be learning about the world of food and planting food to take home and grow.

Where: The Little School, The Calf House, Airfield Estate, Overend Way, Dundrum, Dublin 14, D14 E77

The Little School, The Calf House, Airfield Estate, Overend Way, Dundrum, Dublin 14, D14 E77 When: March 25th-29th and April 2nd-5th

March 25th-29th and April 2nd-5th Cost: €140-€160

€140-€160 Contact: 087 3912373

Art Workshops

Presented by The National Folk Theatre with artist, puppeteer and puppet maker Alex Hindmarch, the workshops include dancing, singing, drama, art and games, with children also being shown how to make their own Easter-themed puppet.

Where: Siamsa Tíre Theatre, Town Park, Tralee, Co Kerry

Siamsa Tíre Theatre, Town Park, Tralee, Co Kerry When: March 27th-29th

March 27th-29th Cost: €25 per day

€25 per day Contact: admin@siamsatire.com;+353 66 712 3055

Theatre/Films

Yeukayi Ushe in .Aladdin: The Musical Photograph: Deen van Meer/Disney

Aladdin

The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical makes its way to Dublin in time for the midterm break. It is described as a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacles. Read our review here.

Where: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2, D02 PA03

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2, D02 PA03 When: Until April 14th

Until April 14th Cost: From €26.50

From €26.50 Contact: 353 (0) 1 677 7999

The Wedding Singer

A wannabe rock star, making ends meet as a wedding singer in 1985 New Jersey, changes his tune in a hurry when he is left at the altar by his own fiancee, but help is on the way in the form of a waitress who works his wedding gigs. A musical based on the hit film The Wedding Singer, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Where: Glór, Causeway Link, Ennis, Co Clare, V95 VHP0

Glór, Causeway Link, Ennis, Co Clare, V95 VHP0 When: March 27th-30th

March 27th-30th Cost: €14-€22

€14-€22 Contact: 065 684 3103

The Kite Runner

Direct from Broadway, this tale of friendship is based on Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel, adapted by Mathew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft. Spanning cultures and continents, it follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Where: Gaiety Theatre, South King Street, Dublin 2

Gaiety Theatre, South King Street, Dublin 2 When: April 2nd-6th

April 2nd-6th Cost: From €21.50

From €21.50 Contact: +353 (1) 646 8600

Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A)

The Spengler family returns to the beloved New York City firehouse as the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Read our review here.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG)

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A)

The new instalment in the Monsterverse puts the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal deadly threat hidden in our world.

Migration (PG)

The creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invite you to take flight.

Family-friendly restaurants

Board, no-alcohol pub and cafe on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin

Board

29 Clanbrassil Street, Dublin, boarddublin.com

This no-alcohol pub and cafe has proved so popular since it opened earlier this year that it is now open seven days a week, from 11am until late. There is food available all day, from morning pastries to brunch served until 4pm, and evening pizzas. But the real draw for the kids is the seemingly endless supplies of board games. They have all the classics, and lots more. Try your hand at Ker-Plunk or flex your vocabulary with a game of Scrabble. No squabbling though.

Overends Kitchen

Airfield Estate, Dublin 14, airfield.ie

Work up an appetite with a visit to this working farm and gardens, followed by a home baked treat, brunch or lunch at Overends Kitchen. The kitchen uses all of the vegetables and fruit grown on the 38-acre property and a children’s menu is available. Hot chocolate is made with milk from the farm’s own herd of Jersey cows and the cakes and cookies are made in-house.

Gaillot et Gray

59 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8, Gaillot et Gray (dorik.io)

This wood fired pizzeria proudly proclaims itself to be “family- and pet- friendly”. There is a simple cheese and tomato pizza on the menu, made with Emmental cheese, that would appeal to picky eaters. You can put the kids’ culinary knowledge to the test by asking which country eats more pizza, France or Italy (the answer, say owners Gilles Gaillot and Emma Gray, is France). Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch and dinner.

Bujo

Sandymount, Dublin 4 and Terenure, Dublin 6, bujo.ie

With chef Grainne O’Keefe in charge of the menu here, the ingredients are top notch and the meat and dairy is ethically sourced. The Bujo Kiddo Box (for under-12s) comes with a choice of plain cheeseburger (made with grass-fed beef), vegetarian cheeseburger and free-range chicken tenders, along with fries and a VitHit drink.

Rascals Brewery

A working brewery might not sound like the ideal place to bring children to eat, but the owners of Rascals have thought of everything to make it a child-friendly place to visit. There is a playground, plenty of space to park buggies, and a kid’s pizza menu, plus lots of customisation available on the regular menu.

Grow HQ

This is the place to bring kids to teach them where their food comes from. Take a walk around the organic gardens and trace the produce’s path to the kitchen – they estimate the distance from plot to plate is 112 steps. Young ones can enjoy crisps with their home made organic soups for lunch at the no-waste cafe (they might not notice they are made from carrot and parsnip skins). Grow HQ is open Wednesday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.

The Dough Bros: Eugene and Ronan Greaney’s pizzas have won recognition on the world stage

The Dough Bros

Open every day of the week, walk-ins only, means that this popular Galway institution is there for you when the family veer into hangry territory. You can also order takeaway from the counter. Eugene and Ronan Greaney’s pizzas have won recognition on the world stage, but they haven’t forgotten their roots, using premium Irish artisan ingredients alongside San Marzano Italian tomato sauce. Try the cheese and onion pizza, with Irish cheeses Templegall, Kylemore Mature, Smoked Knockanore and Toons Bridge Dairy mozzarella, plus red onion, Worcestershire sauce, crispy shallots and chives.

The Tannery

Owners Paul and Máire Flynn are parents to two girls, who both now help them with the business now that they have grown up, and they know how important it is to cater well for children in restaurants. The Flynns say they love having children in the restaurant, even though it is firmly in starched napkin territory, and have welcomed back the children of their earliest customers, now with girlfriends and boyfriends in tow.

Wabisabi Sushi and Noodles Bar

89/90 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, wabisabicork.com

Food writer Lilly Higgins says this is one of her children’s favourite places to eat. Plenty on the menu is child-friendly, including dumplings, noodles, crunchy tempura and Japanese fried rice. Open every day, 12.30pm until late.

Arán Artisan Bakery and Bistro

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny, arankilkenny.ie

After a visit to Kilkenny Castle, let the kids loose in the manicured gardens and rolling parklands that surround it. There are garden trails to follow and activity sheets you can download in advance at kilkennycastle.ie. Hungry work that can be rewarded with a treat at Arán Artisan Bakery and Bistro. There is a lovely kids’ brunch menu with French toast made with an Arán croissant, cinnamon apples, whipped cream and Biscoff caramel – the star of the show. Nutella waffles come with fresh berries and whipped cream and there are a couple of simpler dishes on the kids’ menu too, including plain scrambled eggs on buttered white bread toast.