How to create a magical Easter tablescape

With emergence from winter’s hibernation slower this year, it’s hard to believe that Easter is just around the corner. We’ve got a fresh take on how to host this year by putting the spring back into your table settings, and getting outdoors to create a celebration to remember.

Flower woven rattan placemat, €4 from Pennys

Oval platter, starting at €130 from Fermoyle Pottery

To start off your standout table setting, welcome back warmer-weather raffia accessories like casually chic flower woven rattan placemats with scalloped detailing, just €4 each at Penneys. For an investment buy, sure to be your Easter favourite every year, look to Fermoyle Pottery, based on the Iveragh Peninsula, Co Kerry. The craft company have included egg-shaped pastel platters in their new collection, starting at €130 – a perfect sharing plate for mini starters or a show-stopping main.

An inviting table settling from Foxford including linen table cloth (€69), linen table napkins (€29), meadows egg cup (€5.99), bowl (€16.99) and plate (€18.99).

Foxford table cloth

Easter dinner is best served alongside soft tones and covetable linens, like those from Co Mayo’s own Foxford, sure to create an inviting scene. Bring spring indoors with the Meadows tableware collection, designed by Helen McAlinden and produced in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly. The collection is made of bone china, which is dishwasher and microwave safe, and is also fade resistant for up to 20 years. The hero piece, on this occasion, would have to be the egg cups, €5.99 each. Why not fill them with chocolate goose eggs from Bean & Goose? Made with the finest single-origin chocolate, and filled with the most indulgent sea-salted caramel (€22.50), or what about their milk chocolate hare (€22.50) as a centrepiece desert?

Glass drink stirrers, two-pack for €9.99 from H&M

Glass egg decorations, two-pack for €5.99 from H&M

For an artful addition, without the mess of at-home marbling, H&M have some truly beautiful glass egg decorations ready to hang on some foraged foliage (two-pack for €5.99). The Scandi retailer also has just the thing add to the party atmosphere, with flower shaped glass drink stirrers, perfect for seasonal cocktails or home-made lemonade alike (two-pack for €9.99).

Ramelton Walking Treasure Trail, €15 from laurabuchanan.ie

Mini basket, €3.46 from Søstrene & Grene

After lunch, it’s time to up your game with an Easter egg hunt the whole family can get involved with. Donegal-based designer Laura Buchanan has come up with an ingenious way to learn a bit more about your surroundings, which can double up as an egg hunt that ventures outside your back garden. Her Walking Treasure Trail (€15), is an adventure around the beautiful heritage town of Ramelton, Co Donegal, and is best played competitively with two or more people per team. The box includes clues, an answer sheet, pencil, map and some special treats. All that’s needed is a bit of pre-planning, or should we say pre-egg-planting. Don’t forget to pick up some mini baskets from Søstrene & Grene (€3.46) for little hands to collect their eggs.

If you are not lucky enough to live in this picturesque part of the country then why not take a leaf out of Buchanan’s book and design your own trail for your local town. This will to keep your guests entertained and allow you to walk off the lamb and roast potatoes all in one.

