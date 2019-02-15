What’s making you happy? Sewing at age 90, South Wall walks and hurricanes
What makes you happy?
A morning walk on South Wall is what makes Anne #IrishTimeHappy. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy Here are a selection of the responses this week:
At 90 years of age what makes me happy is whizzing away on my new sewing machine and listening to the lovely smooth sound and seeing perfectly with my new glasses – Bunny
Walking into a hurricane and rain makes me feel like I’ve stepped onto the edge of the universe. Exhilarating! – Tom
I saw a dog that had major surgery two weeks ago. He would have died without it. He’s bouncing around and happy out now – @cookiiedivine
A walk on Dublin’s South Wall this morning, stunning – Anne
My new house has a hot press. I love my new house, it makes me very happy – Emma