What’s making you happy? Newborn babies, board games and bluebells

Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

My newborn baby girl home from special care unit after 6 nights 
– Sinead

Playing a two and a half hour game of Ludo with three generations of my family. Frustration, fun, arguments, laughter.Very pleased to come second, not having played for 70 years! 
– John

Bluebells and wild garlic on a stunning woodland walk in Courtmacsherry 
– Anne

Starting to re-learn the piano after a long, long break 
– Zoe

Walking – I wasn’t able for the bikes – the Waterford Greenway. I love the way everybody says hello 
– Pamela

