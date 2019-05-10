What’s making you happy? Newborn babies, board games and bluebells

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

My newborn baby girl home from special care unit after 6 nights

– Sinead

Playing a two and a half hour game of Ludo with three generations of my family. Frustration, fun, arguments, laughter.Very pleased to come second, not having played for 70 years!

– John

Bluebells and wild garlic on a stunning woodland walk in Courtmacsherry

– Anne

Starting to re-learn the piano after a long, long break

– Zoe

Walking – I wasn’t able for the bikes – the Waterford Greenway. I love the way everybody says hello

– Pamela