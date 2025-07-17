Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of woman whose body was found eight years ago

Gardaí are appealing for information about the murder of a woman on the eighth anniversary of the discovery of her body.

Linda Evans Christian (29) was seen leaving the Ash Ward of James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where she had been receiving treatment, on June 24th, 2017.

Her body was found in Coolmine Woods, Blanchardstown, on July 17th, more than two weeks after she had been reported missing on July 1st.

An extensive Garda investigation and a number of enquiries followed, including the arrest of a man in 2018. No one has been brought to justice for the murder.

Gardaí, as well as the woman’s family, have renewed their appeal for those with information to come forward to assist with the investigation, no matter how insignificant their contribution might seem.

In particular, any person who may have information on her movements around Coolmine Woods at the time of her disappearance is asked to contact gardaí.

Ms Christian had been living in the Dublin 15 area. She was 5ft 3in tall, slim with long brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green bomber jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink gym bag when last seen.

Given how much time has passed, people may feel more comfortable sharing information around the incident. Anyone who does come forward to assist the investigation will be treated in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Blanchardstown Garda station can at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.