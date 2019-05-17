What’s making you happy? Hawthorn bushes, Sally Rooney and the craic/crack
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
Hawthorn blossom at Tara Hill. The glorious smell makes one reader #IrishTimesHappy Photograph: istock
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
The glorious smell and sight of the hawthorn – Ursula
Castlebar author Sally Rooney winning the book of the year at the British Book Awards for the brilliant Normal People. Up Mayo! – Jim
The craic vs crack debate on Twitter. It’s the absolute craic – Barbara
Seeing the gravestone I had placed on my maternal Granny, Martha Kenna’s grave in Brooklyn, New York which had been unmarked since she died in 1943. I never met her – Louis
The joy of my kitten charging into the garden every morning, climbing trees, chasing bumble bees and smelling the earth. A lesson for us all – Jacqueline