What’s making you happy? Hawthorn bushes, Sally Rooney and the craic/crack

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

The glorious smell and sight of the hawthorn – Ursula

Castlebar author Sally Rooney winning the book of the year at the British Book Awards for the brilliant Normal People. Up Mayo! – Jim

The craic vs crack debate on Twitter. It’s the absolute craic – Barbara

Seeing the gravestone I had placed on my maternal Granny, Martha Kenna’s grave in Brooklyn, New York which had been unmarked since she died in 1943. I never met her – Louis

The joy of my kitten charging into the garden every morning, climbing trees, chasing bumble bees and smelling the earth. A lesson for us all – Jacqueline