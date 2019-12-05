What will €275,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Connemara?

TOWN

Address 55 Ring Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Agent Brock DeLappe

This two-bedroom, end-of-terrace house has a livingroom (with fireplace) which has double-doors into the eat-in kitchen; this, in turn, has doors to the back garden. There is a shower-room on the ground floor too. Upstairs are two bedrooms. The garden shed is wired and plumbed. BER: E1

Plus Walking distance from the Blackhorse Luas stop

Minus Strange decision to put the shower-room in the kitchen, by the back door

Country: Riverside House, Riverside, Oughterard, Co Galway

COUNTRY

Address Riverside House, Riverside, Oughterard, Co Galway

Agent Re/Max

Overlooking the Owenriff river in Oughterard, this three-storey house measures 228sq m (2,454sq ft). Inside are six bedrooms and five bathrooms, although there are plans to reconfigure the interior, with one option to divide it into two homes. The front garden faces southeast and there is a car park at the back. It is a short walk to the village centre from here.

Plus Substantial riverside home

Minus Small windows; and some walls have none at all