Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Kildare and Mayo from €495,000

Currinara, Foxford, Co Mayo

€595,000, O’Toole (Westport)

This detached home, extending to 295sq m (3,175sq ft), is set against the backdrop of Nephin mountain and surrounded by mature trees a few minutes from Foxford village and about 15 minutes from Ballina. It occupies a substantial landscaped site of 1.8 acres. With a fresh interior throughout, it features five bedrooms and a converted attic room split into two separate home-office spaces. Ber 3

On view: By appointment at tot.ie

Inchicore redbrick

45 Railway Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€495,000, DNG

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom redbrick home has a high-end, modern interior. Extending to 78sq m (840sq ft), it features a show-stopper kitchen/diningroom to the rear with a vaulted ceiling accented by rooflights and wooden beams. It also features a bathroom with a full bath downstairs and a shower room upstairs. It is a short walk from Inchicore village and the Blackhorse red line Luas stop. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Detached home in Terenure

69A Templeville Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€1.1m, Mullery O’Gara

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached home, extending to 211sq m (2,271sq ft), comes to the market with a fresh interior with eclectic details. It features an air-to-water heating system and underfloor heating throughout. With high ceilings, the property has Edwardian-style architraves and wall paneling throughout. As well as a driveway to the front, the back garden features an outdoor living space with a green art-deco style pergola and bespoke tiling. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

Semidetached three-bed in Celbridge

51 Ardrath Crescent, Celbridge, Co Kildare

€498,000, Team Lorraine Mulligan Remax Results

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home comes to the market in the Ardrath development in Celbridge. The energy-efficient modern build, extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft), features a separate livingroom to the front of the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear. It is a 30-minute walk from the town centre, where there is access to the beautiful grounds of Castletown House. The town is serviced by Dublin Bus, with services to Dublin city centre. Ber A2

On view: By at appointment at teamlorraine.ie

Detached home in Dún Laoghaire

7 Sefton, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom detached house, extending to 184sq m (1,981sq ft), is in a cul-de-sac of nine homes off Rochestown Avenue. It has been well maintained with fresh interiors and consists of a livingroom, a family room, a study, a WC and a kitchen/diningroom on the ground floor, with four double bedrooms and the bathroom upstairs. It has a private, low-maintenance back garden to the rear laid in loose stone with box hedging adding colour. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie