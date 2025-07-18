How to destress your space with small changes for a calmer home

For many, a calm and tranquil home sits high on the wishlist, but often, the reality is quite different. Daily life brings clutter, unfinished jobs and small design frustrations that quietly add to the pressure.

The good news is that small, thoughtful changes can have a big impact – such as moving an appliance, clearing a surface, fixing what’s broken. These simple steps can help a home feel more zen.

Here are some practical ways to reduce stress at home by focusing on how spaces are used day to day. No big overhauls, just subtle shifts.

Finding purpose

When starting any home improvement, the most important question isn’t what it should look like, it’s how you want it to feel.

Do you want the space to energise or calm? To encourage connection or allow focus? Too often, people begin with paint colours or Pinterest boards before thinking about the purpose of the space, but the atmosphere should come first.

A bedroom, for example, has very different emotional needs than a home office or living space. One is about rest and recovery, the other might be about clarity, focus or creativity. A living area might need to transition between relaxing with family in the evening and entertaining friends at the weekend. If you don’t design with these intentions in mind, the space may never quite feel right.

Simplify

Before diving into any design change, it’s worth taking a step back and observing how you actually live at home. Track a typical day, or better yet, a whole week and pay attention to the routines, movements, and moments that feel stressful or awkward. These daily frictions are often small, but they add up.

[ How to futureproof your home in a cost-effective wayOpens in new window ]

One client I worked with a few years ago did exactly this and made a surprising discovery. Mornings in their house always felt chaotic, and they couldn’t figure out why. After tracking their routine for a few days, they realised the kettle and coffee machine were positioned directly above the cutlery drawer, so every time someone was making tea or coffee, they were blocking access for the person trying to get spoons for cereal. It created unnecessary bottlenecks and tension at a time of day that’s already under pressure.

By simply moving the appliances, the mood in the mornings shifted dramatically. It sounds almost too simple, but unless you stop and observe your habits, these design mismatches often go unnoticed. We get used to working around them, even if they’re causing low-grade stress every day.

Take on to-dos

Do you want the space to energise or calm? Design by Optimise Design

Sometimes the things that stress us out at home aren’t dramatic, they’re simply unfinished. A DIY job that was started but never completed. A broken drawer. The flickering light bulb you keep forgetting to replace. These low-level annoyances quietly chip away at our calm. Even if you’ve stopped consciously noticing them, your brain is still logging them as “to-dos,” creating a subtle, but constant sense of pressure.

Taking an hour to make a list and then slowly working through it can bring an immediate sense of control and relief. It’s not about perfection, but about reducing background noise in your mind.

And then there’s clutter. It’s one of the most common and underestimated stressors in the home. In today’s world, it’s incredibly easy to accumulate things and much harder to carve out the time to assess what’s actually needed or valued.

But research backs up what many of us feel intuitively: clutter makes it harder to focus, can increase anxiety, and even elevate cortisol levels. One study by the University of California, Los Angeles, found that women who described their homes as “cluttered” had higher stress levels and a lower overall sense of wellbeing.

[ Interiors: Good design is as much about what you leave out as what you put inOpens in new window ]

Decluttering isn’t about being ruthless or overly minimal, it’s about clearing space for what matters. Start small: a single drawer, a shelf, a countertop. Create one clear, calm zone and build from there. You’ll not only lighten your home but also your mind.

Reflection of you

Before diving into any design change, it’s worth taking a step back and observing how you actually live at home. Design by Optimise Design

When redesigning a home, one of the most important measures of success is whether you actually feel at home in the end result. It should be a reflection of you, not a carbon copy of your inspiration images or someone else’s taste.

It’s easy to get swept up in trends or perfectly curated Instagram accounts, but the most comforting spaces are the ones that feel lived in, loved, and personal. Ask: does this space reflect how I live and what I love? Do I feel relaxed here? Does my family?

Put your stamp on your space. Choose colours you’re naturally drawn to. Hang art that tells your story. Keep the things that make you smile, whether it’s a holiday souvenir, a ceramic bowl from a class, or a slightly wonky lamp that’s followed you through three homes. As Marie Kondo says, surround yourself with things that “spark joy”.