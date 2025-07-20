Status yellow rain warning to come into effect for five counties from midnight

Ireland's weather conditions will be mixed this week with showers or longer spells of at times heavy rain with spot flooding possible. Photograph: Collins

A status yellow rain warning is due to come in to effect from midnight tonight in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Monaghan.

Spells of heavy rain are forecast with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann says. Potential impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions. The weather warning is valid until noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the forecaster has said weather conditions will be mixed this week with showers or longer spells of at times heavy rain with spot flooding possible. Showers are expected to reduce by midweek.

It will rain in many parts this morning with some heavy falls in places. Some brighter breaks will develop this afternoon. However, there will be scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially across parts of the midlands and midwest. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are forecast.

Tonight is set to be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain heaviest across eastern parts of the country. Lowest temperatures will be in the region of 13 to 15 degrees.

It is due to be most cloudy on Monday with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest over parts of Leinster and east Ulster, with spot flooding possible. Showers will become more isolated towards evening, and it will brighten up across parts of the west and south with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Any remaining rain will become increasingly confined to northeastern parts of Ulster on Monday night, with a mix of cloud, clear spells and isolated showers developing and lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Some drier and brighter intervals are expected at first on Tuesday, away from Atlantic coasts, but showers will become fairly widespread from the west through the afternoon, some of them heavy. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds. Showers will become isolated on Tuesday night and increasingly confined to western and northern coasts with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be less heavy than previous days and they will become isolated by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast.