ResidentialTake 5

What will €460,000 buy in France, Greece, Hawaii, Spain and west Cork?

One price, home and away: A period home in Castelnau-Barbarens, a maisonette by the sea and more

Cottage in west Cork
Cottage in west Cork
Jessica Doyle
Thu Jul 17 2025 - 05:00

Cork: Ballinglanna

This four-bedroom cottage enjoys uninterrupted sea views a short walk from the beach in the fishing village of Ballinglanna, 15 minutes outside the vibrant town of Clonakilty in west Cork. Extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft), the well-maintained coastal retreat features an en suite main bedroom orientated toward the sea and a timber deck to the rear, from where you can enjoy the incredible setting. Ber C2

  • Price: €455,000
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill
Detached home in Gers
Detached home in Gers

France: Castelnau-Barbarens

This beautiful period home with blue-shuttered windows offers views over the Pyrenees mountains in the Gers department in southwestern France. It features a turnkey, rustic interior with a substantial covered porch area and an outdoor pool. Extending to 280sq m (3,014sq ft), the home contains six bedrooms and five bathrooms, so has potential to be converted into a guest house. It is 2km from the local village, where there is a shop and bistro.

  • Price: €448,000 (Down from €506,600)
  • Agent: frenchestateagents.com
Almyrida, Crete
Almyrida, Crete

Greece: Almyrida

Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), this three-bedroom maisonette features a spacious balcony with a dual aspect overlooking the sea in Almyrida, Crete. The property has access to a separate laundry area, a shared swimming pool and parking, and it comes fully furnished. Almyrida Beach is just 400m away. Chania city centre is about a 30-minute drive away, as well as Chania airport. Mini markets, tavernas, cafes and water sport facilities are all within walking distance.

  • Price: €460,000
  • Agent: ahomeincrete.com
Honolulu condo
Honolulu condo

Hawaii: Honolulu

This super contemporary one-bedroom condo, extending to 48sq m (482sq ft), offers amazing city and coastal views in Honolulu. The building offers a substantial outdoor terrace and sky lounges where you can dine or sit out and take in the views. As well as a sleek, turnkey interior, residents of this home can access top-tier amenities, including a cinema, karaoke room, fitness centre, yoga studio and co-working spaces.

READ MORE

Irish home price rises accelerate to 7.9% in May, led by inflation outside Dublin

Look inside: Five-bed Edwardian with immaculate interior on Monkstown’s Eaton Square for €2.295m

A-rated four-bed in the heart of Raheny for €1.05m

Contemporary Bray four-bed adjacent to Killruddery Demesne for €1.45m

  • Price: €467,590 ($548,000USD)
  • Agent: sothebysrealty.com
Ground-floor apartment in Casares: back garden
Ground-floor apartment in Casares: back garden

Spain: Casares

This three-bedroom apartment is in Casares Golf Gardens, next to the Finca Cortesín golf and spa resort. Extending to 180sq m (1,938sq ft), the ground-floor property has a spacious private garden with a large, shaded patio, and an attractive lawn. Residents also have parking as well as access to a saltwater pool, a kids’ pool, a gym and a padel court. It is within an hour’s drive of both Malaga and Gibraltar airports.

  • Price: €455,000
  • Agent: realestate-space.com
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions