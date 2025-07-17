What will €460,000 buy in France, Greece, Hawaii, Spain and west Cork?

Cork: Ballinglanna

This four-bedroom cottage enjoys uninterrupted sea views a short walk from the beach in the fishing village of Ballinglanna, 15 minutes outside the vibrant town of Clonakilty in west Cork. Extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft), the well-maintained coastal retreat features an en suite main bedroom orientated toward the sea and a timber deck to the rear, from where you can enjoy the incredible setting. Ber C2

Price: €455,000

€455,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill

Detached home in Gers

France: Castelnau-Barbarens

This beautiful period home with blue-shuttered windows offers views over the Pyrenees mountains in the Gers department in southwestern France. It features a turnkey, rustic interior with a substantial covered porch area and an outdoor pool. Extending to 280sq m (3,014sq ft), the home contains six bedrooms and five bathrooms, so has potential to be converted into a guest house. It is 2km from the local village, where there is a shop and bistro.

Price: €448,000 (Down from €506,600)

€448,000 (Down from €506,600) Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Almyrida, Crete

Greece: Almyrida

Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), this three-bedroom maisonette features a spacious balcony with a dual aspect overlooking the sea in Almyrida, Crete. The property has access to a separate laundry area, a shared swimming pool and parking, and it comes fully furnished. Almyrida Beach is just 400m away. Chania city centre is about a 30-minute drive away, as well as Chania airport. Mini markets, tavernas, cafes and water sport facilities are all within walking distance.

Price: €460,000

€460,000 Agent: ahomeincrete.com

Honolulu condo

Hawaii: Honolulu

This super contemporary one-bedroom condo, extending to 48sq m (482sq ft), offers amazing city and coastal views in Honolulu. The building offers a substantial outdoor terrace and sky lounges where you can dine or sit out and take in the views. As well as a sleek, turnkey interior, residents of this home can access top-tier amenities, including a cinema, karaoke room, fitness centre, yoga studio and co-working spaces.

Price: €467,590 ($548,000USD)

€467,590 ($548,000USD) Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Ground-floor apartment in Casares: back garden

Spain: Casares

This three-bedroom apartment is in Casares Golf Gardens, next to the Finca Cortesín golf and spa resort. Extending to 180sq m (1,938sq ft), the ground-floor property has a spacious private garden with a large, shaded patio, and an attractive lawn. Residents also have parking as well as access to a saltwater pool, a kids’ pool, a gym and a padel court. It is within an hour’s drive of both Malaga and Gibraltar airports.