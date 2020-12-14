What sold for about €295k in Dublin, Wicklow and Galway

96 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, Dublin 3

Dual-aspect two-bedroom first-floor apartment extending to 64sq m (689sq ft) with designated underground car parking space. Presented in turnkey condition and located within a short walk of Spencer Dock, the IFSC, East Point Business Park and Dublin city centre.

Asking €265,000

Sold €283,500

Difference 7%

Agent Brock Delappe Estate Agents

19 Colliers Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

One-bedroom cottage in need of some refurbishment, but well-located in a quiet cul de sac immediately adjacent to Sandford Park School and just a short walk from the Luas green line stop in Ranelagh village.

Asking €295,000

Sold €295,000

Difference 0%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

21 Block B Smithfield, Smithfield, Dublin 7

One-bedroom apartment of 50sqm (538sq ft) with fully-fitted kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, ample storage and one designated car parking space located within walking distance of TUI’s (DIT) Grangegorman campus, NCAD, the Four Courts and Dublin city centre.

Asking € 285,000

Sold € 298,000

Difference 5%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald City Centre

166 The Courtyard, Rose Hill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow



Spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom end-of-mews house of 130sq m (1,399sq ft) complemented by well-maintained garden with decking area and pergola, and located just outside Wicklow town and within a short drive of Brittas Bay.

Asking €300,000

Sold € 293,000

Difference - 2%

Agent McDonnell Properties

38 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra, Galway City, Co Galway

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 123.75sq m (1,332sq ft) with private rear garden and off-street parking to the front, located in family-friendly cul de sac with large communal green spaces in close proximity to Ballymoneen Road and local schools and shops

Asking € 310,000

Sold €290,000

Difference -6%

Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers