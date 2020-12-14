What sold for about €295k in Dublin, Wicklow and Galway

Apartments in Dublin 3, 6 and 7, and houses in Wicklow town and Galway city

96 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, Dublin 3

96 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, Dublin 3

 

96 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, Dublin 3
Dual-aspect two-bedroom first-floor apartment extending to 64sq m (689sq ft) with designated underground car parking space. Presented in turnkey condition and located within a short walk of Spencer Dock, the IFSC, East Point Business Park and Dublin city centre.

Asking €265,000
Sold €283,500
Difference 7%
Agent Brock Delappe Estate Agents

19 Colliers Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
19 Colliers Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

19 Colliers Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
One-bedroom cottage in need of some refurbishment, but well-located in a quiet cul de sac immediately adjacent to Sandford Park School and just a short walk from the Luas green line stop in Ranelagh village.

Asking €295,000
Sold €295,000
Difference 0%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

21 Block B Smithfield, Smithfield, Dublin 7
One-bedroom apartment of 50sqm (538sq ft) with fully-fitted kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, ample storage and one designated car parking space located within walking distance of TUI’s (DIT) Grangegorman campus, NCAD, the Four Courts and Dublin city centre.

Asking € 285,000
Sold € 298,000
Difference 5%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald City Centre

166 The Courtyard, Rose Hill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow
166 The Courtyard, Rose Hill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow


166 The Courtyard, Rose Hill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow
Spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom end-of-mews house of 130sq m (1,399sq ft) complemented by well-maintained garden with decking area and pergola, and located just outside Wicklow town and within a short drive of Brittas Bay.

Asking €300,000
Sold € 293,000
Difference - 2%
Agent McDonnell Properties

38 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra, Galway City, Co Galway
38 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra, Galway City, Co Galway

38 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra, Galway City, Co Galway
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 123.75sq m (1,332sq ft) with private rear garden and off-street parking to the front, located in family-friendly cul de sac with large communal green spaces in close proximity to Ballymoneen Road and local schools and shops

Asking € 310,000
Sold €290,000
Difference -6%
Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers

