What sold for about €295k in Dublin, Wicklow and Galway
Apartments in Dublin 3, 6 and 7, and houses in Wicklow town and Galway city
96 Crosbies Yard, North Strand, Dublin 3
Dual-aspect two-bedroom first-floor apartment extending to 64sq m (689sq ft) with designated underground car parking space. Presented in turnkey condition and located within a short walk of Spencer Dock, the IFSC, East Point Business Park and Dublin city centre.
Asking €265,000
Sold €283,500
Difference 7%
Agent Brock Delappe Estate Agents
19 Colliers Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
One-bedroom cottage in need of some refurbishment, but well-located in a quiet cul de sac immediately adjacent to Sandford Park School and just a short walk from the Luas green line stop in Ranelagh village.
Asking €295,000
Sold €295,000
Difference 0%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh
21 Block B Smithfield, Smithfield, Dublin 7
One-bedroom apartment of 50sqm (538sq ft) with fully-fitted kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, ample storage and one designated car parking space located within walking distance of TUI’s (DIT) Grangegorman campus, NCAD, the Four Courts and Dublin city centre.
Asking € 285,000
Sold € 298,000
Difference 5%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald City Centre
166 The Courtyard, Rose Hill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow
Spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom end-of-mews house of 130sq m (1,399sq ft) complemented by well-maintained garden with decking area and pergola, and located just outside Wicklow town and within a short drive of Brittas Bay.
Asking €300,000
Sold € 293,000
Difference - 2%
Agent McDonnell Properties
38 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra, Galway City, Co Galway
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 123.75sq m (1,332sq ft) with private rear garden and off-street parking to the front, located in family-friendly cul de sac with large communal green spaces in close proximity to Ballymoneen Road and local schools and shops
Asking € 310,000
Sold €290,000
Difference -6%
Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers