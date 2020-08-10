What sold for €540k in Donnybrook, Naas, Killiney and Castleknock
A D4 park-side home, semis in showhouse condition and a seaside apartment
51 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
End of terrace two-bed red brick with around 65 sq m in need of updating. Close to Herbert Park, the house has a sunny yellow kitchen leading to a good-sized patio garden
Asking:€550,000
Sold: €540,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
31 Roselawn, Naas, Co Kildare
Five-bedroom detached house of just over 180sq m, in turn-key condition
throughout, and with a large decked patio and terraced garden to the rear.
Asking: €550,000
Sold: €540,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: DNG Doyle
80 Watson Drive, Killiney, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi of 128 sq m in walk-in condition, in a popular neighbourhood close to Kibogget Park and within easy reach of the M50.
Asking: €575,000
Sold: €537,000
Difference: -7%
Agent: Place Estate Agents
77 Delwood Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Four-bedroom semi-detached house of 128 sq m in a mature estate setting. Features include interconnecting reception rooms and a walled back garden.
Asking: €530,000
Sold: €537,500
Difference: 1%
Agent: Auctioneera
95 The Pavilion, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Renovated ground floor two-bedroom apartment of 82 sq m in standout scheme designed by Scott Tallon Walker. Livingroom and bedroom open onto separate terraces.
Asking: €545,000
Sold: €530,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Herbert & Lansdowne Estate Agents
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020