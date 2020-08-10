What sold for €540k in Donnybrook, Naas, Killiney and Castleknock

51 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

End of terrace two-bed red brick with around 65 sq m in need of updating. Close to Herbert Park, the house has a sunny yellow kitchen leading to a good-sized patio garden

Asking:€550,000

Sold: €540,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

31 Roselawn, Naas, Co Kildare

Five-bedroom detached house of just over 180sq m, in turn-key condition

throughout, and with a large decked patio and terraced garden to the rear.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €540,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: DNG Doyle

80 Watson Drive, Killiney, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi of 128 sq m in walk-in condition, in a popular neighbourhood close to Kibogget Park and within easy reach of the M50.

Asking: €575,000

Sold: €537,000

Difference: -7%

Agent: Place Estate Agents

77 Delwood Drive, Castleknock, D 15

Four-bedroom semi-detached house of 128 sq m in a mature estate setting. Features include interconnecting reception rooms and a walled back garden.

Asking: €530,000

Sold: €537,500

Difference: 1%

Agent: Auctioneera

95 The Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Renovated ground floor two-bedroom apartment of 82 sq m in standout scheme designed by Scott Tallon Walker. Livingroom and bedroom open onto separate terraces.

Asking: €545,000

Sold: €530,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Herbert & Lansdowne Estate Agents

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020