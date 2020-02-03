What sold for €340k and less in East Wall, D18, the docklands and east Cork

6 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Two-bedroom end of terrace house of about 60sq m (645sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with a paved garden to the rear.

Asking €335,000

Sold €340,000

Difference 1%

Agent DNG



4 Rochfort House, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

4 Rochfort House, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Large two-bedroom apartment of about 80sq m (861sq ft) with livingroom and bedroom giving access to a long sun terrace.

Asking €350,000

Sold €340,000

Difference -3%

Agent Morrison Estates

11 Harcourt Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin 8

11 Harcourt Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Two-bedroom terraced house of about 69sq m (742 sq ft), in walk-in condition and with the benefit of a converted attic room. Fenced garden to the rear.

Asking €325,000

Sold €334,000

Difference 3%

Agent Brock Delappe

50 Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Dublin 4

50 Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Dublin 4

One-bed fourth-floor apartment of just over 49sq m (527sq ft) in docklands development dating from 2003. In good order throughout with balcony overlooking courtyard.

Asking €350,000

Sold €338,000

Difference -3%

Agent DNG

12 Curragh Glen, Aghada, Midleton, East Cork

12 Curragh Glen, Aghada, Midleton, east Cork

Striking four-bedroom house in a quiet countryside setting. About 170sq m (1,830sq ft) of living space in very good order throughout. Parking and large garden.

Asking €310,000

Sold €330,000

Difference 6%

Agent Hegarty Properties

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020