What sold for €340k and less in East Wall, D18, the docklands and east Cork
Two-bed homes in D3 and Inchicore, a Barrow Street apartment and ultra-modern home in Cork countryside
6 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, sold for 1% above its asking price
6 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Two-bedroom end of terrace house of about 60sq m (645sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with a paved garden to the rear.
Asking €335,000
Sold €340,000
Difference 1%
Agent DNG
4 Rochfort House, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
Large two-bedroom apartment of about 80sq m (861sq ft) with livingroom and bedroom giving access to a long sun terrace.
Asking €350,000
Sold €340,000
Difference -3%
Agent Morrison Estates
11 Harcourt Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Two-bedroom terraced house of about 69sq m (742 sq ft), in walk-in condition and with the benefit of a converted attic room. Fenced garden to the rear.
Asking €325,000
Sold €334,000
Difference 3%
Agent Brock Delappe
50 Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Dublin 4
One-bed fourth-floor apartment of just over 49sq m (527sq ft) in docklands development dating from 2003. In good order throughout with balcony overlooking courtyard.
Asking €350,000
Sold €338,000
Difference -3%
Agent DNG
12 Curragh Glen, Aghada, Midleton, east Cork
Striking four-bedroom house in a quiet countryside setting. About 170sq m (1,830sq ft) of living space in very good order throughout. Parking and large garden.
Asking €310,000
Sold €330,000
Difference 6%
Agent Hegarty Properties
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020