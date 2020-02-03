What sold for €340k and less in East Wall, D18, the docklands and east Cork

Two-bed homes in D3 and Inchicore, a Barrow Street apartment and ultra-modern home in Cork countryside

6 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 
Two-bedroom end of terrace house of about 60sq m (645sq ft) in good decorative order throughout and with a paved garden to the rear. 
Asking €335,000 
Sold €340,000 
Difference 1% 
Agent DNG 
 

4 Rochfort House, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
4 Rochfort House, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 
Large two-bedroom apartment of about 80sq m (861sq ft) with livingroom and bedroom giving access to a long sun terrace. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €340,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent Morrison Estates

11 Harcourt Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin 8
11 Harcourt Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Two-bedroom terraced house of about 69sq m (742 sq ft), in walk-in condition and with the benefit of a converted attic room. Fenced garden to the rear. 
Asking €325,000 
Sold €334,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Brock Delappe

50 Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Dublin 4
50 Dock Mill, Barrow Street, Dublin 4 
One-bed fourth-floor apartment of just over 49sq m (527sq ft) in docklands development dating from 2003. In good order throughout with balcony overlooking courtyard. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €338,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent DNG

12 Curragh Glen, Aghada, Midleton, East Cork
12 Curragh Glen, Aghada, Midleton, east Cork 
Striking four-bedroom house in a quiet countryside setting. About 170sq m (1,830sq ft) of living space in very good order throughout. Parking and large garden. 
Asking €310,000 
Sold €330,000 
Difference 6% 
Agent Hegarty Properties

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020