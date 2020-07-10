What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Galway?

While Galway’s reign as European Capital of Culture was rudely interrupted by the unwelcome arrival of coronavirus in March, both the city and county have long attracted international plaudits.

From The New York Times asking in 2016 if it was Ireland’s most charming city to The Lonely Planet ranking it as one of the world’s top five cities to visit in 2020, Galway’s reputation as a magnet for both domestic and international visitors is a firmly-established one. For those looking to put down more permanent roots meanwhile, the city and county offer a refreshing alternative to the capital.

Asked for his take on Galway’s residential property market following the latest easing of restrictions surrounding coronavirus, Colm O’Donnellan, senior partner at O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers, says: “We’ve been pleasantly surprised at the market since we opened up. We’ve had enormous activity and a strong number of sales. It’s been a little unexpected.

“The new homes market is very, very good with a lot of inquiries from first-time buyers over the last few weeks. What is coming across is that there’s a shortage of homes on the market. There have been no new houses brought for sale over the last number of months, which is the traditional time when you put your home on the market. Everything was put on pause during the Covid-19 lockdown, so people are now realising there’s a shortage of stock, and a lot of buyers out there.”

There are 17 houses for sale in the latest phase of O’Malley Construction’s Tuairin scheme in Roscam, with prices ranging from €379,500 to €465,000

NEW HOME

Tuairin, Coast Road, Roscam, Galway City.

Well-known Galway developer O’Malley Construction has launched the latest phase of four-bedroom homes at its successful Tuairin scheme in Roscam. There are 17 semi-detached and detached houses available for sale comprising five design types. The properties vary in size from 135sq m (1,453sq ft) to 165sq m (1,776sq ft) and are being offered to the market by O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers at prices ranging from €379,500 to €465,000.

These A-rated homes comprise four double bedrooms with a master en suite bathroom, spacious livingrooms and large open-plan kitchen/diners. The developer will provide a kitchen, tiling, fire surround, and bedroom furniture allowance totalling €9,400.

The Tuairin scheme is situated off the Coast Road in Roscam and is well-positioned between the town of Oranmore and Galway city. The development is situated within close proximity to the M6 and M17 motorways and just a short distance from a range of shops, schools, sports facilities, and major employers including Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, and Creganna.

Prospective buyers should note a property management company has been appointed to manage the scheme’s common areas, and that each home owner will become a member of the owners’ management company and be obliged to pay an annual management fee.

Situated on 1.7 acres, Leagaun is a substantial detached house of 505sq m (5,436sq ft) for €750,000

LARGE FOUR-BED

Leagaun, Moycullen, Co Galway

DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard is guiding a price of €750,000 for Leagaun, a substantial detached house on 0.6 hectares (1.7 acres) of grounds just outside the village of Moycullen. The property extends to 505sq m (5,436sq ft) and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, lounge, games room/gym, two offices, a storage room, and a large garage.

This house will hold a particular appeal for those with an equine interest. Along with its mature landscaped gardens, the property comprises a private paddocks, floodlit sand area, stables and tackroom. The driveway is tarmacked with parking areas, cobblelock paving and a decking area, positioned to take advantage of afternoon and evening sunshine. The house is located just 1km from Moycullen and 12km from Galway city.

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house at the Garraí Glas scheme in Athenry is seeking €195,000.

DOWNSIZER

34 Garraí Glas, Tuam Road, Athenry, Galway

Local agent Pat Callanan Property Sales is seeking €195,000 for this end-of-terrace house in Athenry. The property extends to 90sq m (969sq ft), comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, livingroom, and utility, and comes to the market in turnkey condition, according to the selling agent. The Garraí Glas scheme is located just a short walk from Athenry town and 25km from Galway city.

Sherry FitzGerald Galway is guiding a price of €335,000 for a two-bedroom penthouse at Merchants’ Dock in Galway city.

BUY-TO-LET

35N Merchants’ Dock, Merchants Road, Galway City

Landlords looking to take advantage of the expected growth in the already-strong demand for rental accommodation in Galway city may be interested in this two-bedroom penthouse apartment at the Merchants’ Dock scheme. Located on the fifth floor of the development, the property enjoys exclusive access to the scheme’s rooftop terrace, offering the occupier impressive views of Galway Bay and the Clare Hills.

The apartment itself extends to 70sq m (753sq ft) and comprises two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a dual-aspect open-plan living/dining and kitchen area, with views to the sea.

Merchants’ Dock is a private complex with gated ground-floor off-street parking. This penthouse is accessed via a secure entrance to the lobby with stairs and lift access to the penthouse located on the top floor. The development is maintained to a very good standard with a communal garden and courtyard area, and is well-located within close proximity to Eyre Square, Shop Street, and Quay Street. The subject property is owner-occupied and comes to the market with its own parking space at a guide price of €335,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Galway.

Fuschia Cottage, priced €250,000, is located within a short walk of Ballyconneely village and Connemara Golf Links

HOLIDAY HOME

Fuschia Cottage, 17 Murlach Moorings, Ballyconneely, Galway

Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers is quoting a price of €250,000 for this three-bedroom cottage within the ever-popular Murlach Moorings development in Ballyconneely. Located on the Roundstone Road, and on the outskirts of the village, the property is convenient to numerous amenities including the renowned Connemara Golf Links and numerous of the area’s beaches. The cottage has three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and an open-plan living area with kitchen and a family bathroom.