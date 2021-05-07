What will €550,000 buy in Belgium, France, UK, Canada and Kerry?

IRELAND: KILLARNEY

This newly built house is part of the Bluebells Drive development constructed by Michael Sheahan and Sons on Countess Road in Killarney, which is located 100m from Killarney House and at the gateway to Killarney National Park. Extending to 176sq m (1,890sq ft) with four bedrooms, this detached property is finished to a high standard and has a BER of A with an air to water heat pump. It is listed as the last remaining unit of this size.

Price: €550,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan

UNITED KINGDOM: CORNWALL

Located in a holiday resort in Saint Columb, this four-bedroom lodge comes furnished and extends to 116sq m (1,248sq ft). Lying on 100 acres of tranquil Cornish countryside close to beaches, the property has a two-tier terrace and an outdoor hot tub. Income can be generated on rental, which is overseen by the onsite management letting agency. The resort includes water sports, a restaurant, bar and spa and has a creche. The property is a 15-minute drive from the local airport, and there are annual charges for the maintenance and amenities.

Price: £475,000 (€545,995)

Agent: spotblue.com

CANADA: QUEBEC

Set in the idyllic spot of Amherst in the Laurentides, one of the most scenic parts of Canada, this five-bedroom wooden lodge on almost three acres is the ultimate getaway – located on the edge of a lake and surrounded by trees. The property has a double-height main living room with sublime views, which are even better on the wraparound terrace. Local activities in the region span the four seasons, with hiking and biking on the longest linear park in Canada in summer and cross-country skiing and dog sledding over the winter months. Wildlife includes bears and moose.

Price: 865,000 CAD (€585,460)

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: NORMANDY

This holiday resort of nine chalets set on a 3.3-hectare complex includes three large fishing lakes stocked with trout, carp and northern pike. As the land is private, fishing is permitted year round. Eight of the lodges have two bedrooms, with one three-bedroom unit, and two have hot tubs on private terraces. There is an option to purchase a games room and a 50m indoor pool in addition to the lodges and land. There are excellent transport links on the doorstep – including Cherbourg, which is 25 minutes by car. Local attractions include Bayeux – famous for its tapestry, Le Mont St Michel and both coasts of the Cotentin peninsula.

Price: €550,000

Agent: agencenewton.com

BELGIUM: TENNEVILLE

If you feel the need to escape to the chateau, this eight-bedroom cut-stone manor dating from the early 1900s could be just the ticket. Extending to 506sq m (5,446sq ft), it was once known as Le Chateau de Meliris, and is located in Tenneville, a Walloon municipality of (Belgian) Luxembourg. The site states that it needs to be refurbished but the interiors are superb, with stuccoed ceilings, period fireplaces and lots of original features. Due to its size and lovely gardens, it could work as a small hotel or guesthouse.

Price: €550,000

Agent: honesty.be