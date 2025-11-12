Smart Victorian terrace with substantial garden minutes from the Mater for €650,000

Address : 11 Sarsfield Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Located just off the tree-lined Berkeley Road in the heart of Phibsborough, this three-bedroom home located at 11 Sarsfield Street enjoys the advantage of being barely five minutes’ walk from village-style amenities, yet within striking distance of Dublin city centre.

With high ceilings, original details such as cornice work and picture rails, the property has large window openings with shutters to the front of the house that flood the room with light.

The 82sq m (823sq ft) Victorian home in this historic part of Dublin has been well maintained and sensitively updated by its current owners and features a contemporary open-plan layout that marries original details with modern comforts.

Inside the cardinal red front door, a smart livingroom has polished original floorboards and a solid fuel stove, all illuminated by a splayed window frame, the end pane of which has been frosted for privacy.

In the hallway, two steps down lead to a kitchen, behind which is a dining space that opens to the rear garden. Also on this level is a double bedroom, one of three bedrooms in the house, that sits adjacent to a hidden utility and loo.

Off the landing upstairs lies the principal bedroom, a single bedroom, hot press and family bathroom.

One of the key selling points of this house – which would benefit from some upgrading as the Ber is D1 – is the size of the rear garden. Extending to 35 feet in length it has a coveted southerly aspect, is maintenance-free and has pedestrian access to a gated rear laneway, meaning if owners want to extend (subject to planning) or develop the garden further, they have direct access. The gardens at Blessington Street Basin are a super amenity located just around the corner, near where novelist and philosopher Iris Murdoch was born, and are home to a Tudor gate lodge, a community garden, duck pond and outdoor gym, as well as Phibsborough amateur boxing club.

The historic location of Phibsborough is named after Richard Phibbs, and construction in the area was driven by the development of local canal and railway infrastructure of the 18th and 19th centuries. Located about 1.5km north of the river Liffey, the “location hosts a significant residential population and a number of key employment zones and national institutions including the Mater hospital”, according to the development plan of Dublin City Council, who acknowledged the village as an architectural conservation area in 2015. Since then, the locality has seen a number of public improvements in terms of open spaces for sports and cultural heritage.

Hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Main bedroom

The property has a 35ft-long rear garden

There is permit parking to the front of number 11, which is seeking €650,000 through Sherry FitzGerald, but its location is such that you could happily live here without a car, as it’s a short walk to the city, the local Luas stop and amenities such as The Botanic Gardens, Royal Canal Park and Smithfield Village.

Close by are also the Four Courts, the Law Library, Kings Inn, Blackhall Place and the Mater hospital, hence the area being a popular residential area for those engaged in medical and legal fields.