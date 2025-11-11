What will €375,000 buy in Bray and Co Leitrim?

Breanross House, Dromod Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim

€375,000 Sherry FitzGerald Farrell

Built circa 1840, this period pile was once the residence of the estate manager for the nearby Lough Rynn Castle Estate. On an acre, the extended property extends to 557sq m (6,000sq m) and has been operated as a guesthouse with eight bedrooms, four of which are en suite. It has three reception rooms and a large diningroom with a commercial kitchen on the ground floor, with self-contained owners’ accommodation to the rear. The property is 5 minutes from Mohill and 10 minutes from Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. Ber B2

Has guesthouse facilities Minus: Would benefit from a cosmetic refresh

Bray duplex

3 Glenbrook Woods, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom duplex home is a five-minute walk from Bray’s main street and a 20-minute walk from the train station. Laid out over two floors, it sits above an apartment and overlooks a stream and mature trees from a balcony to the rear. Extending to 64sq m (689sq ft), it has an open-plan kitchen/living space on the first floor, with French doors out to the balcony, and two bedrooms and a shower room on the top floor. It is in walk-in condition. Ber C1