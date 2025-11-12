More than 1.5m file local property tax returns, according to fresh data

The tax bill will range from €95 for the lowest band to €3,110 for homes worth between €1.995m and €2.1m. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 100,000 property owners have submitted their local property tax (LPT) returns since a deadline extension was announced last week, although time is running out for those yet to file.

Just over 18,000 people lodged updated information with Revenue in the 12 hours from midnight on Tuesday, with the total number now at about 1.5 million, close to the number obliged to make a return.

Last Friday Revenue pushed the deadline back to 5:30pm on Wednesday and it has said it “understands that some property owners may require assistance in completing their return” given that this is the first LPT revaluation since 2021.

[ How truthful are we when valuing our property for this tax?Opens in new window ]

A spokesman said its helpline “continues to experience high call volumes and has handled 7,000 calls daily over the past week”.

Property owners are being encouraged to continue using all channels of communication with Revenue, including the telephone helpline and myEnquiries if they have queries. It is working through approximately 100,000 pieces of correspondence including postal queries and paper returns.

Property owners who have submitted a query to Revenue regarding their 2026 LPT obligations will be considered compliant if they file their return promptly upon receiving a response.

“This pragmatic approach ensures that anyone engaging with Revenue ahead of the deadline and following up promptly is considered compliant,” said the spokesman.

The fresh valuations, which set out the properties’ worth as of Saturday, November 1st, will determine the amount of local property tax households will pay each year between 2026 and the end of 2030.

‘One couple had €1,500 waiting for them’: The tax refunds Irish workers aren’t claiming Listen | 34:43

Anyone who has not filed ahead in a timely fashion risks being pursued and they could face financial penalties for late returns.

Until Revenue gets a valuation from a homeowner, it will work off the estimate, but it will “continue to seek submission of your LPT return and confirmation from you of your property valuation”.

It has made it clear that “regardless of whether you accept the estimate, or you determine that it should change based on your own self-assessed valuation of your property, you are required to submit an LPT return”.

[ Local property tax: How does it work and what happens if you miss the deadline?Opens in new window ]

According to the latest figures released just hours before the deadline, more than 1.5 million homeowners, including councils on behalf of council properties, have filed updated details.

The tax is due on more than 2.2 million properties, although as some people will be paying tax on multiple properties, the number liable to pay is much closer to the 1.5 million that has already been reached.

The tax bill will range from €95 for those in the lowest band to €3,110 for homes worth between €1.995 million and €2.1 million.

If your home is worth more than €2.1 million, you’ll pay 0.3 per cent of any value above that level.

For most people, an increase in the value of their properties since the last revaluation date in 2021 means they will face only a modest increase in the charge.

Wider valuation bands and a tax “rate” that is now just half what it was up to 2022 mean there are unlikely to be any significant surprises for homeowners, despite a near 30 per cent average climb in the cost of homes since the last revaluation took place in 2021.