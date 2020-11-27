What will €1.25m buy in the Caribbean, Scotland, Sweden and Rathfarnham?

Take 5: From a Bahamas estate to a Dublin five-bed and a Scottish period house

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Ireland, Dublin

DNG is seeking €1.25 million for 10 Crannagh Road in Rathfarnham, a fine five-bedroom Stringer-built home. While parts of the 164sq m (1,765sq ft) property could do with an upgrade, the rear garden - laden with fruit trees and extending to 30m (100ft) – offers enormous potential to extend, subject to planning.

Caribbean, Bahamas

This 0.55ha (1.37 acre) estate on Man-o-War Cay comprises five houses with 409sq m (4,400sq ft) of accommodation and room for 14 guests. Bordered to the front by a pristine white sandy beach, the houses - which have some slight damage from Hurricane Dorian - have wraparound porches, shaded patios and are connected by stone lined pathways with spectacular ocean views. Price: €1.265 million (US$1.5 million). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Scotland, Peeblesshire

This attractive period house has six bedrooms with additional accommodation in two separate cottages and lies on 12.5ha (31 acres) with a wildlife pond and a 7ha (17 acre) paddock. Dating from 1889, the main house features impressive elaborate panelling and has a Mozolowski and Murray greenhouse in the gardens. In total, the properties have 14 bedrooms and so could work as guest lodging.
Price: €1.28 million (£1.15 million). Agent: savills.com

Sweden, Västra Götaland

This charming detached property dating from 1898 is located in the popular tourist town of Smogen on the Swedish coast. Overlooking the bay, the interiors, which include detailed panelling and an old stove, are exceptional, having been perfectly preserved since the property was constructed. The small tourist town is noted for its fish market – one of just a handful in Sweden – especially for its spanking fresh prawns. Price: €1.23 million (SEK 12.595 million). Agent: www.husmanhagberg.se

 

France, Provence

This impressive eight-bedroom house is located between Pernes and Avignon. The property, which lies on 0.14ha (0.37 acre) and extends to 420sq m (4,521sq ft), has exposed beams and open fireplaces in a rustic French setting. The grounds are laden with plants and trees and have numerous terraces, a heated swimming pool, and a 60sq m (646sq ft) workshop. Price: €1.05 million (£940,000). Agent: knightfrank.com

