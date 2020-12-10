K Club mansion sells for around €2.9m in just three weeks

One of the biggest homes on the exclusive K Club grounds in Straffan, Co Kildare sold within three weeks of its launch for sale for €2.75million in late September. Number 3 Churchfields, a vast 582sq m (6,246sq ft) five bed, originally owned by the late legendary racehorse trainer Vincent O’Brien and wife Jacqueline, is understood to have sold for a sum close to €2.9million. The buyer, according to local sources is Irish and relocating within the area.

Selling agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt, head of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, declined to comment on the sale except to say contracts had recently closed following “competitive bidding and interest from Dubai, the US, the UK and Ireland”.

The rapid sale is a prime example of a country homes market experiencing a post-lockdown boon, and brings to six the number of homes sold this year in the grounds of the Arnold Palmer-designed K Club and five-star hotel. Four of these sales were completed after lockdown and reflect a buying trend for luxurious homes outside the capital.

3 Churchfields The K Club Straffan Co Kildare

De Vere Hunt said a surprising cohort of the interested buyers were people also looking in south Dublin coastal locations such as Dalkey and Killiney with an urgent need to buy. “It’s unheard of for a country home at that level to agree and close so quickly. It’s a very competitive market with underbidders biting at buyers’ heels and no messing around with post-survey haggles on price.”

Number 3, Churchfields was constructed in 1997 as a home for the O’Briens after they moved from their equine training facility Ballydoyle. On a 0.6 acre site it is the largest of 20 houses overlooking the golf course. Completed to a neoclassical design it was purchased in 2017 for €2.3million and given an extensive overhaul by new owners..They engaged the London-based Irish interiors architect Bryan O’Sullivan, and no expense was spared on its upgrade. Included in the sale are two memberships to the golf course.