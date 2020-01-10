January sales: Save up to €250k on these property bargains

It’s a new selling season but, with a lot of stock still on agents’ books as a result of Brexit uncertainty, smart sellers are offering price reductions to tempt buyers over their thresholds.

Here are six well-located homes that have been discounted for the early new year.

DÚN LAOGHAIRE, SOUTH CO DUBLIN

Address Glandore House, Glandore Park

Agent DNG

Reduction €250,000

Was €1.75 million Now €1.5 million Saving Over 14 per cent

Built on the original lands of Monkstown Castle by Viscount de Vesci to a design by architectural firm Dean & Woodward, the stone-built landmark property is set on 0.3 of an acre and boasts 700sq m of space. Formerly a nursing home and latterly a guest house, the Gothic residence has Caen stone window surrounds and balconettes, an original tiled entrance hall and marble fireplaces.

Number 4 Broc Hall, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

DONNYBROOK, DUBLIN 4

Address 4 Broc Hall

Agent DNG

Reduction €30,000

Was €325,000 Now €295,000 Saving Over 9 per cent

This is a well laid out one-bed, one-bathroom apartment of 46sq m. It is situated on the first floor, has a D2 Ber rating and a bright, dual-aspect living room. There is no lift and it has electric storage heating. Situated off Beaver Row, the street that connects Clonskeagh to the crossroads at Donnybrook Garage and Church, it is at the entrance to the Beech Hill estate.

Apt 3, Bruach Na Mara, 187 Seafield Road East, Clontarf, Dublin 3

CLONTARF, DUBLIN 3

Address Apt 3, Bruach Na Mara, 187 Seafield Road East

Agent Quillsen

Reduction €30,000

Was €415,000 Now €385,000 Saving Over 7 per cent

This is a ground-floor apartment of 70sq m, within a small, low-rise development that boasts stellar sea views from its livingroom, a fine-size square-shaped room that has a small windowed kitchen hived off it. The master bedroom is decent but it is the second bedroom where this property falls down slightly. The C2 Ber-rated residence is perfect for a couple that wants to use a second room as an office or as a nursery for a starter family.

Number 8 Coulson Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

RATHGAR, DUBLIN 6

Address 8 Coulson Avenue

Agent DNG

Reduction €50,000

Was €775,000 Now €725,000 Saving Over 6 per cent

This period redbrick is a sizeable four-bedroom property of 133sq m. The mid-terrace house has period features aplenty including ceiling coving, picture rails and centre roses as well as smart architraving and interconnecting reception rooms. While it has gas-fired central heating, it has G Ber rating. A smart family buying it might postpone refurbishments and don jumpers at home for a few years, renovating as they go. The house comes with a double garage to the rear, about 30sq m in size, and access to a vehicular laneway. The garden is about 7m long and west-facing.

Number 63 Churchwell Road, Balgriffin, Dublin 13

BALGRIFFIN, DUBLIN 13

Address 63 Churchwell Road

Agent Forbes & Boyle

Reduction €25,000

Was €350,000 Now €325,000 Saving Over 7 per cent

This is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex set over first and second floors. The B1 Ber-rated residence has gas-fired central heating and extends to just over 60 sq m, has an interconnecting living room and eat-in kitchen as well as accommodation of two doubles and a single. The balcony is west-facing but small. It comes with two car parking spaces and is within a 10-minute walk of Clongriffin Dart station.

Number 5 Seabury Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

MALAHIDE, NORTH CO DUBLIN

Address 5 Seabury Road

Agent Brophy Estates

Reduction €21,000

Was €470,000 Now €449,000 Saving Over 4 per cent

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi comes to market with a new kitchen and refurbished family bathroom. The C2 Ber-rated property was recently fitted with a new boiler. Measuring 84sq m in size, it has a north-facing back garden. The 142 bus stop, which journeys to the city centre via the Port Tunnel, is a 10-minute walk, while the distance to the Dart Station is 25 minutes on foot.