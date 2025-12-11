Then and now: How far property prices have risen in nine Dublin areas since the crash

How have property sale prices changed across the capital from the post-recession low in 2012/2013 to today?

Somewhat unsurprisingly, median price (middle value) figures calculated from sales recorded on the Property Price Register (PPR) show stark increases across the board.

Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

2012/2013: There were five sales registered on Oxmantown Road in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €91,000 to €195,000 with a median value of €164,000. (Average value of €156,600)

2024/2025: There have been 16 sales registered on Oxmantown Road in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €344,000 to €570,000 with the median value of €445,000. (Average value of €448,656)

Percentage increase of median value: 171 per cent

Lennox Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

2012/2013: There were seven sales registered on Lennox Street in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €172,500 to €490,000 with a median value of €300,000. (Average value of €334,286)

2024/2025: There have been six sales registered on Lennox Street in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €710,000 to €1.25 million with a median value of €930,000. (Average value of €980,833)

Percentage increase of median value: 210 per cent

Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

2012/2013: There were eight sales registered on Beechwood Avenue in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €300,000 to €750,000 with a median value of €638,750. (Average value of €600,938)

2024/2025: There have been six sales registered on Beechwood Avenue in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €900,000 to €1.775 million with a median value of €1.275 million. (Average value of €1.299 million)

Percentage increase of median value: 100 per cent

The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

2012/2013: There were 22 sales registered in The Park in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €290,000 to €540,000 with a median value of €395,500. (Average value of €411,943)

2024/2025: There have been 26 sales registered at The Park in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €560,000 to €1,197,500 with a median value of €677,500. (Average value of €741,712)

Percentage increase of median value: 71 per cent

Luttrellstown, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Luttrellstown, Castleknock. Photograph: Alan Betson

2012/2013: There were 16 sales registered in Luttrellstown in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €215,000 to €490,000 with a median value of €302,000. (Average value of €320,250)

2024/2025: There have been 23 sales registered in Luttrellstown in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €451,000 to €1.21 million with the median value of €595,000. (Average value of €651,217)

Percentage increase of median value: 97 per cent

Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Shrewsbury Road, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

2012/2013: There were six sales registered on Shrewsbury Road in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €2 million to €6 million with a median value of €3.45 million. (Average value of €3.75 million)

2024/2025: There have been just two sales registered on Shrewsbury Road in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €6.75 million to €12.23 million with the median value of €9.49 million.

Percentage increase of median value: 175 per cent

Coolbeg, 14 Shrewsbury Road

A detached five-bedroom house extending to 553sq m/5,952sq ft, modernised ahead of its sale in 2024.

2012: €4.4 million

2024: €12.23 million

Percentage increase of median value: 178 per cent

Ridgewood apartments, Swords, Co Dublin

2012/2013: There were 17 sales registered at Ridgewood in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €116,300 to €330,000 with a median value of €162,995. (Average value of €172,433)

2024/2025: There have been 35 sales registered at Ridgewood in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €270,000 to €416,000 with the median value of €336,500. (Average value of €340,034).

Percentage increase of median value: 106 per cent

Spencer Dock apartments, Dublin 1

2012/2013: There were 35 sales registered at Spencer Dock in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices ranging from €128,634 to €348,000 with a median value of €255,507. (Average value of €240,371)

2024/2025: There have been 51 sales registered at Spencer Dock in 2024 and 2025 combined, with prices from €255,000 to €850,000 with the median value of €420,000. (Average value of €434,853)

Percentage increase of median value: 64 per cent

The Pavilion apartments, Dún Laoghaire

2012/2013: There were five sales registered at the Pavilion in 2012 and 2013 combined, with prices from €310,000 to €450,000 with a median value of €375,000. (Average value of €355,500)

2024/2025: There have been five sales registered at the Pavilion in 2024 and 2025 combined, including the three-bed penthouse at number 93, an outlier in terms of prices, selling for €2 million according to the PPR. The other four sales ranged in price from €609,500 to €711,000 with a median value of €629,750. (Average value of €665,125)

Percentage increase of median value: 68 per cent