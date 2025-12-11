Glenveagh set to lodge plans to build 1,350 homes in north Dublin

Glenveagh Homes is to lodge plans in the coming days for 1,350 residential units on lands adjoining Belcamp Hall off the Malahide Road in north Dublin.

The move by Glenveagh to lodge the Large Scale Residential (LRD) scheme with Fingal County Council follows the housebuilder purchasing €130 million of property from Gannon Homes that includes the Belcamp site earlier this year.

The Belcamp LRD on a 119.5 acre site is to comprise 802 houses and 296 apartments across eight blocks ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The scheme is also to comprise 252 walk-up apartments ranging in height from three to four storeys.

The site is within and adjoins Belcamp Hall and lies West of Malahide Rd and is north of the River Mayne in the townlands of Belcamp and Clonshaugh, Dublin 17.

Glenveagh is seeking a 10-year planning permission from Fingal County Council.

The overall scheme is made up of 685 two-bedroom units, 398 three-bedroom units, 212 one-bedroom units and 55 four-bedroom units.

The scheme is to also include a childcare facility, 1,650 sq m of non-residential floor space including retail and health and recreational services.

There is also a site allocated for a school.

The scheme will also include a mobility hub and public plaza and a new east-west distributor road along with a bridge across the Mayne River.

Gannon Homes had previously lodged a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) plan in May 2022 to An Bord Pleanála for a 10-year permission for the construction of 2,527 residential units comprising 473 houses, and2,054 apartments. The company withdrew the scheme in December of last year.

The new application comes against the background of Glenveagh remaining confident in delivering about 1,500 homebuilding units in full year 2025. It has stated that it is on track to increase its annual output to 1,900 units by 2027.

The firm is active elsewhere in the north Dublin with separate LRD plans currently before Fingal for 398 new residential units at Ballymastone, Donabate.