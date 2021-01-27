How can we reduce draughts and noise in our home from wild Atlantic winds?

Property Clinic: All your queries answered

Are there any simple measures we can put in place to reduce the draught and noise from the winds?

Are there any simple measures we can put in place to reduce the draught and noise from the winds?

 

I have access to a well-maintained house along the Wild Atlantic Way. It is often very windy there and this causes a good draught around the rooms as well as being noisy in the chimney. Are there any simple measures we can put in place to reduce the draught and noise?

If a house is very exposed, it is inevitable that high winds will give rise to considerable noise. However, the level of noise can be reduced by ensuring that there are no loose materials on the house, such as roof coverings, and by ensuring that any openings/gaps in the external fabric are sealed or at least reduced in as far as is practical.

The main apertures include the flues to chimney stacks and permanent vents in the external walls. If the chimney stacks are redundant then the option of sealing the flues off, however, maintaining provision for ventilation can be considered.

Property Clinic

Have you a property query? Our experts can help ASK NOW

However, if the flues are or need to be used then there are various types of cowls that can be fitted to the chimneys, which will allow smoke to dissipate but reduce the risk of air/wind passing down through them and these are worthwhile erecting.

As regards the permanent vents, the primary purpose of these is to allow background or trickle ventilation from the interior to the exterior to minimise the risk of condensation occurring within a property.

However, vents of this nature will inevitably be two-way flowing, and when there is a high wind externally they tend to be draughty. The situation can be improved by fitting “hit and miss” grilles to the interior of the vent. This allows one to slide a cover back and forward, which effectively allows the vent to be closed off. The vents should be predominantly kept in the open position, however, the facility is there to close them off in high wind conditions.

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, scsi.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.