Three new Irish whiskeys go on sale just in time for Christmas

Three new whiskies arrived on my doorstep in recent weeks. Two were from new Irish distilleries and one from Glendalough, founded in 2011, making it one of the oldest craft distilleries in the country.

Glendalough has released a Pot Still Irish Whiskey aged in Irish oak. The spirit was first matured in bourbon casks for three years before being transferred into virgin Wicklow oak casks for just under a year. The oak came from sustainably harvested trees which were first transported to Galicia in north west Spain to be quarter sawn and then on to Montilla to be coopered, before returning to Wicklow.

Each bottle is individually numbered, and includes the batch, cask and even the tree used to age the whiskey. The whiskey (€55) is exclusively available in Ireland from the Celtic Whiskey Shop on Dawson Street in Dublin 2, until November 25th, and then from other retailers.

Not far from Glendalough, the beautiful new distillery, in the restored mill house on the Powerscourt estate, has been in operation since June 2018. Powerscourt has released the Fercullen 18 Year Old Single Malt.

Aged in bourbon casks for more than 18 years, this is an impressive whiskey, sweet and creamy with caramel, spice, vanilla and oak, some dried fruits and a long dry finish. Fercullen 18 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey is available from specialist retailers including the Powerscourt Visitor Centre, for €140.

Roe & Co is based in the old Guinness Power Station – a beautiful post-Emergency building lovingly restored – well worth a visit if you haven’t already been. The Curator Series 0.1. is a blend of whiskies aged in Port Casks, American oak casks, and bourbon cask grain whiskey.

The result is a whiskey brimming with ripe dark fruits from the port casks, alongside some delicious smooth textured honeyed notes. It costs €55, from Dublin airport, O’Briens and specialist spirit retailers.