Lidl’s new Christmas wines go on sale today. Here are six of the best

Lidl release the first instalment of its Christmas wine offering today, with 24 new wines going on sale. Part two will be released in early December. The majority of the wines are Italian. Here are my six recommendations from the initial selection.

Vermentino Bianco Toscano 2019, Duca di Sasseta Italy

12.5%, €9.99

Attractive textured peach and mango fruits with a rounded finish. Drink solo or with Thai dishes; lightly spicy prawns with noodles would work well.

Greco di Tufo 2019, DOCG

13%, €11.99

Crisp fresh apples and citrus fruits, with a subtle note of almonds. This would go very nicely with grilled sea bass or plaice.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2018

12.5% €11.99

Fragrant and pale in colour, this light-bodied wine has subtle dark cherry fruits, with an herbaceous note. With salmon, tuna, or cold meats.

Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2018

13.5% €11.99

Rich, rounded dark cherry fruits with subtle raisins and spice. Perfect winter drinking with grilled red meats and spicy pork dishes.

Barbera d’Asti Antica Cascina 2019

12.5% €8.99

Light and refreshing with good acidity and appetising brambly fruits. Try this with charcuterie, or grilled chicken.

Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2017

13.5% €9.99

A euro more than the Antica Cascina above, and a different style of wine. Medium to full-bodied with plump plummy, sour cherry fruits. Perfect with a pizza, or pasta with a tomato sauce.