John Wilson: Star buys from the Aldi wine shelves

We are now past what many argue is the worst day of the year – mine was okay – but with frost, sleet and even some snow forecast for a showery weekend, a glass of wine might help ward off the chill. This week, two wines from Aldi, both of them fantastic value for money.

Specially Selected Clare Valley Riesling 2019, €8.84

Lively, crisp lime and green-apple fruits, with plenty of mouth-watering acidity and a long, dry finish. This would go perfectly with a crab salad or Thai crab cakes.

Toro Loco Superior Orgánico 2019, Utiel-Requena, €6.78

The Toro Loco wines are remarkable value for money, and the Orgánico is the best of all. Made from a blend of the local Bobal grape variety with some Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon, this is a light, smooth, slightly earthy wine with juicy red-cherry fruits. This would go nicely with most red or white meats, or firm cheeses.